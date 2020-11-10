Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott motions for medical attention after being injured on a tackle by New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan on Oct. 11. From the season-altering (Prescott, Saquon Barkley) to the bizarre (Tyrod Taylor, Trent Brown), injuries are playing their traditionally significant role in the NFL. Prescott’s Cowboys are on the verge of a lost season because of the players gone for the year.