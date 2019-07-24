CHEYENNE – Josh Frost is hoping to carry on the legacy of his last name while creating a name for himself.
Frost is a second cousin to world-famous bull rider Lane Frost, who died at the 1989 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo after being struck by a bull.
“Our family grew up idolizing Lane, just like every other kid,” Josh Frost said. “It’s just a bonus we’re related to him.
“I love my last name being Frost, but you just need go out and make your own name. Bull riding is in my blood. It’s in our family’s blood.”
Josh Frost won Tuesday’s qualifying bull riding round when he rode Rocky Mountain Rodeo Company’s Banana Man for a score of 86 at the 123rd "Daddy of 'em All."
“This is one of the best rodeos in the country, and they bring some of the best bulls here,” said Josh Frost, who is from Randlett, Utah. “It’s nice knowing which bull I’m going to be riding because I know that bull will do its job, (and) I just need to do mine.”
Josh Frost currently ranks 12th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world rankings and is setting himself up for an opportunity to compete at the National Finals Rodeo in December in Las Vegas.
“I’m sitting right where I need to be,” he said. “I’d like to be (No. 1), but I’ve been riding good all summer.”
The only other bull rider to earn a score after coming out of the chute was Koby Radley of Montpelier, Louisiana, with a 72.
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING
Tilden Hooper and Hard Times met Tuesday afternoon for the first time in 11 years.
The 31-year-old cowboy rode the same horse he rode in Pueblo, Colorado, in 2008.
Hooper scored an 88 at Frontier Park Arena, which won him Tuesday’s qualifying round and will put him in the semifinals this weekend.
Hooper’s score in 2008? An 88, as well.
“She did about the exact same thing as she did back in ’08, and I won the rodeo then,” Hooper said. “It was cool. I was really looking forward to getting on that horse.
“Sometimes she’s not as good as she once was, but (Tuesday) she was as good as she ever was.”
The Carthage, Texas, local was dealing with neck injuries when he was 24 years old, which had doctors recommending that his bareback riding career come to an end.
“I never thought about giving this up, but some doctors said I probably should,” he said.
Hooper had a single-level fusion in his neck and two slipped discs, with one of them being ruptured. He got the injury repaired and rehabbed for a year so he could get back to doing what he loves.
Hooper claims it was a blessing in disguise.
“(That injury) made me take my sport and craft a lot more seriously. I had to perfect my riding I had to protect my health,” Hooper said. “Now here we are, and life is all good again.”
Hooper currently sits fifth in the PRCA world standings.
Leighton Berry of Weatherford, Texas, placed second to advance to the semifinals with a score of 85.5.
Anthony Thomas of Humble, Texas, and Garret Shadbolt, of Merriman, Nebraska, were both able to ride their way into the semis as well. Thomas earned an 83.5, and Shadbolt scored an 81.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
KL Spratt was surprised to see her time of 4.25 seconds on the board after her go in Tuesday’s qualifying round of breakaway roping.
“That was a Hail Mary. I just threw that rope and hoped for the best,” she said with a laugh. “It was a low-percentage toss.”
The Phoenix, Arizona, resident credits her round-winning time to her sister for letting Spratt use her horse in the qualifying round.
“I rode a different horse (Monday), and we had some trouble, so my sister let me ride her horse today, and she did amazing,” Spratt said. “I give my sister all the credit for letting me ride her horse."
Spratt was on the Sam Houston State University rodeo team in college, and competed in barrel racing, goat tying and breakaway roping.
She has set herself up to compete in the final round of the "Daddy of 'em All" on Sunday.
STREER WRESTLING
University of Wyoming rodeo coach Beau Clark won the day money when he clocked a time of 9.4 seconds after battling with his steer.
“It’s always wild here. You just need to try and do the best you can,” the second-year coach said. “My hazer did great, and I just got one captured.”
“I had rough luck (Monday), but that happens.”
Clark doesn’t get to rodeo as often as he used to due to his coaching obligations, but he enjoys traveling and seeing his athletes compete, as well as competing against them.
“A lot of our cowboys and cowgirls are out here doing great,” Clark said. “They’re so talented, and it's fun to be a part of it all.”
Clark will compete for the CFD title Sunday.
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached sports@wyosports.net.
