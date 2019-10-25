BRODY BUNKER
Sport: Western Wyoming Community College men’s soccer.
Number: 6.
Parents: Derek and Tatum Bunker.
My favorite class: Teaching fitness because it’s the only class of the day
My favorite workout jam: “Warm Up” by NF.
How I sharpen my skills: Listen to music.
My go-to refueling food: Yogurt.
My favorite movie: “Star Wars” because it’s the greatest.
My heroes: My dad and mom because no one works harder than them
My philosophy: Don’t quit until the job is done.
My future plans: To be a physical therapist.
JUSTIN PFEIL
Sport: WWCC men’s soccer.
Number: 2.
Parents: Dane and Mindy Pfeil.
My favorite class: Ceramics. It lets me to think about myself and self reflect.
My favorite workout jam: “Electric Feel” by MGMT.
How I sharpen my skills: Watch professionals and cone work.
My go-to refueling food: Café Rio.
My favorite movie: “The Office.” It’s familiar and I like it.
My heroes: My parents because they are amazing and hardworking.
My philosophy: Work hard, play hard.
My future plans: Marry my girlfriend; then I don’t know.
