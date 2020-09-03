New York Jets head coach Adam Gase walk the field as his team warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, New York. The heat is on — and the games haven't even kicked off yet. That's life in the NFL for some coaches who enter the regular season knowing they need to guide their squads through what will be a most unusual regular season and at least keep them in playoff contention into December.