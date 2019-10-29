ROCK SPRINGS—Rock Springs Civic Center will open their new indoor golf simulator next Monday, Nov. 4.
Rock Springs residents can practice their golf swing throughout the year with the new golf simulator, a high-tech machine that can analyze a golfer’s swing when they hit a ball, just like at a real driving range. The screen is connected to a computer with sensors to measure the shot details, analyze the swing and help improve the golfer’s skills.
“A golf simulator is available every day, rain or shine,” said Dave Lansang, Director of Parks & Recreation. “Since it's set up indoors, patrons can practice the entire year, something very beneficial for the area of the country we live in.”
This virtual device features computerized models of real courses, making it as close to the actual game of golf as one can get without having to go outside. The simulator features over 90 golf courses in 23 states and 18 countries.
Reservations must be made in advance for use of the simulator. Recreation members are allowed to make reservations one week in advance for $17 per hour, and non-members can make reservations three days in advance for $20 per hour. The facility will start accepting reservations on November 1, 2019. Patrons should bring their own golf clubs.
Mayor Tim Kaumo will christen the simulator on Monday, November 4, 2019 at noon when he hits the first ball. After that time, the golf simulator will be open to the public for use.
