ROCK SPRINGS — The Men’s Senior Golf Association announced the top winners of the weekly tournament hosted Thursday, July 25. Brad Cleve placed first in the low-gross category. Second place went to Jerry Butcher. Tony Pasin took first place in the low-net category and Rich Matthews placed second.
The association will hold its annual championship tournament on Thursday, Aug. 15. Members are asked to sign up by Aug. 8. The tournament will be followed by an awards banquet at Rock Springs Young at Heart.
The association invites seniors over 50, regardless of ability, to join by registering at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursdays between 7-7:45 a.m. Tee times will start at 8 a.m.
