ROCK SPRINGS — Members of the Men’s Senior Golf Association played two-man best ball during their weekly association tournament hosted Thursday, Aug. 1. The first-place low-gross team members were Tom Greene and Brad Cleve. Jack Edwards and Willie Jimeno formed the first-place low-net teams.
The association will host its annual championship tournament on Thursday, Aug. 15. Members are asked to sign up by Aug. 8. The tournament will be followed by an awards banquet at Rock Springs Young At Heart.
The association invites seniors over 50, regardless of ability, to join in play. Participants need to register at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday between 7-7:45 a.m. Beginning tee times will start at 8 a.m.
