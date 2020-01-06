Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.
The rest of the top 10 is a big jumble.
The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two.
No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn was up to No. 5.
Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program's highest ranking ever and was followed by San Diego State, Michigan State, Oregon and No. 10 Florida State.
Gonzaga is No. 1 for the third-straight week, a first in a season of parity at the top of the AP poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.