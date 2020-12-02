Toronto Raptors' head coach Nick Nurse yells to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball conference semifinal playoff game against the Boston Celtics in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Sunday, Aug. 30. Nurse isn’t exactly sure yet how the practice setup for the Raptors will work this season at the team’s temporary home in Tampa, Florida. He is certain of this much: It won’t be the most challenging of his career.