GREEN RIVER — Green River High School's cheer team is celebrating the 10 team members who earned all-state honors.
Co-ed team members who earned honors are senior Oran Watts, senior Trenton Collar and junior Luis Batista. They were judged on individual competing, partner stunting, group stunting, single and a three-jump combo, and standing and running tumbling. Along with their skills, they were assessed on grades and coach recommendations.
All-girl team members who earned honors are senior Angie MacKinnon, senior Cydnee Sturlaugson, senior Kamille Fowler, senior Lauren Jensen, junior Addee Beardsley, junior Hayley Martinez and freshman Allysa Drinkle. They were judged on individual competing, group stunting, single and a three-jump combo, a cheer, a dance, and both standing and running tumbling. They also were additionally judged on grades and coach recommendations.
Angie MacKinnon, Cydnee Sturlaugson and Addee Beardsley also earned all-state honors in the 2019-2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.