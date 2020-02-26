GREEN RIVER -- Green River High School Principal Darren Howard announced Tuesday that he is stepping down as principal and will serve the district in a different capacity in the upcoming years.
Howard took the reigns as principal in the fall of 2013. Prior to serving as the lead administrator at the high school, he also served as assistant principal, social studies teacher, and head football coach in the same building.
"Darren Howard gave Green River High School the leadership and stability it needed for seven solid years; he is an outstanding educator who will continue to positively enrich students and staff with his knowledge and insight," Superintendent Jamie Christensen said in a press release.
During his time as principal of Green River High, Howard and his staff implemented structures that helped maintain a graduation rate consistently topping the 90% level. The district will soon begin its search for a new GRHS principal.
