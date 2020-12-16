Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 18F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 18F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.