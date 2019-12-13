ROCK SPRINGS – Growing up it’s common to hear the phrase “hard work pays off.”
However, for Randon Gresham, a senior at Rock Springs High School, those four words don’t come lightly. With the help from his father Doug Gresham and many coaches along the way, Randon has developed into one of Wyoming’s most elite high school football players.
This past season, the 6-3, 219-pound defensive end not only helped lead the Tigers to an overall record of 4-6, but also a trip to the playoffs where Cheyenne Central edged Rock Springs by a narrow 20-16 in the first round.
Following his final game in orange and black, the three-year varsity starter earned 1st team all-state as both an offensive and defensive lineman.
With a season total of 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and one blocked kick, Randon also became the first player from Rock Springs High School since 2016 to make the Casper Star Tribune’s Super 25 list.
The Star-Tribune Super 25 honors the best high school football players in Wyoming, regardless of position or school classification. Statistics, staff observations and input from coaches around the state are all factored into the selection process.
“It’s a huge honor,” Randon said. “At first, I had never even heard of it (Super 25) before. One day my coach texted me while I was in the middle of class. When I opened the message it said, ‘Congratulations Randon, you made this year’s Super 25.’ I immediately dropped my phone and ran to his classroom and asked what is this? That’s when he told me it was the top 25 players in the entire state.”
Of the Super 25 selected this year, Randon was one of a few players to make the list from the lineman position.
“When I first found out, all I could think of was how big of an honor it was,” he said. “I think the Super 25 recognizes the players that aren’t really recognized. Looking back, it made me feel like I was needed to the team and that I was an asset.”
THE JOURNEY TO THE TOP
Like many kids, when Randon first began playing youth football for the first time in the Young American Football League, he started off slow.
“He had a hard time running and he would shy away from hitting,” his father said.
While finding his footing in the sport, there were times when Randon felt like giving up completely. However, one day during his seventh-grade year, something happened that changed his mindset completely.
“Coming into the season with a little more size … one day at practice my coach decided to put me in on defense and I hit someone for the first time,” he said. “At first it was like a wakeup call. Afterward, I said to myself, wow is this really what it feels like (hitting)?”
Hitting become one of Randon’s many talents, and that’s also the day he realized football was starting to become more than just a game, but a passion.
Fast forward two years later. Just when Randon was starting to feel comfortable in the sport, he began to slip back mentally.
“Going into my freshman year of high school, I began to feel nervous all over again,” he said. “Seeing all of the older guys who were bigger and stronger than me was intimidating. Between that and constantly being sore after weeks of hitting practice, I felt like giving up again.”
However, thanks to the support from his father, Randon worked hard and pushed through the pain. By the time his freshman year was over, Randon had not only impressed all of his coaches and teammates, but also a couple of Division I coaches from the University of Utah.
“That was crazy,” Randon said of the coaches. “I couldn’t believe it. They personally showed up at my mom’s work and asked about me. Once my parents told me what had happened and who it was that came to visit, it was like a fire lit inside of me. That’s when I knew I needed to start working even harder, and since then I’ve just been grinding.”
One year later, after a full offseason of working out and training, Randon’s hard work was paying off. Not only was he back to his confident self again, but before the first game of the season, Randon was one of few sophomores selected to the varsity team.
“That was a shock,” he said. “Back then sophomores didn’t usually play at the varsity level. At the time it was a huge confidence booster when coach (David) Hastings told me the news.”
To this day, one of Randon’s favorite football memories was getting his first varsity start.
“I remember walking onto the field, my blood was pumping, I was eager to get started and I just couldn’t believe it. I was looking up at the lights. They were shining down on me. It was dark. I was like; I can’t believe I’m here right now,” he remembered.
Later that year, following a 10-game stretch, Randon wrapped up his first stint on varsity with seven assisted tackles, four solo tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.
“To put up those kinds of numbers in just my first year was an awesome feeling,” Randon said. “That’s when I began to realize, as long as I continued to work hard, I have what it takes to make it to the next level.”
One year later, following what was a strong sophomore campaign, things began to change for the rising star. To say Randon’s work ethic had gone up a to whole new level would have been an understatement.
Going into his junior year in 2018, Randon and his father Doug did what most people almost never do. Every Saturday and Sunday — from August to November — the two would drive up to the high school football field and go over plays and technique for two hours each day, making sure Randon was at his best.
“It was a lot of hard work we did,” Doug said. “There were times when Randon didn’t feel like going at all because he was either too sore from Friday’s game or because it was too early in the morning. If that was the case, I would just remind him to keep his eye on the prize and tell him that he can afford two hours out of his whole day to get better.”
After two years of spending hours with his father on the weekends, on top of practicing every day during the week with his team, all of Randon’s hard work continued to pay off.
This past June, before the start of his senior year, Randon was invited to Colorado State University’s football camp in Fort Collins, Colorado. As far as he and his dad know, Randon was the only high school football player from Wyoming who attended the camp.
“That was a lot of fun,” Randon said. “I definitely learned a lot. The biggest thing I took away from it all was probably speed. I learned how to use my arms and how to use them in a fast manor. Just hand fighting … we did a lot of that. It really trained me how to be faster on my feet and use my hands a lot better.”
SENIOR YEAR
In August, after returning home, Randon not only brought with him everything he learned in Fort Collins, but he applied those skills to take his game up a notch. Soon after, every coach and opposing player from around the state began to take notice.
“Teams would literally have to double team him,” Doug said of his son. “I even overheard coach Lenhardt say over the radio a few times that because Randon was getting double teamed so often, and because teams were building their game plan around one person, that Randon had a great shot at making all state. Having heard that really hit me hard because it all goes back to when he and I spent those extra hours practicing together.”
Knowing what to expect every Friday night, RSHS defensive coach Jeremy Main would challenge Randon by having him double teamed at practice.
When it wasn’t Main who was helping, Randon would challenge himself by finding the biggest guy to go up against when it came time for one-on-one drills.
“I liked doing that because it would help me get used to their speed and their strength,” Randon said. “It was a way for me to gain an advantage.”
According to Randon, having his father attend every practice and game this year also gave him an advantage.
Doug, who had hip replacement surgery earlier this year, taped every practice, which allowed Randon to watch film at home whenever he wanted.
“Being there really meant a lot for me, especially this being Randon’s senior year,” Doug said. “Before the surgery I would watch him whenever I could, but after everything that went on I was able to be there every day to watch him develop.”
Not only did having his father in the stands help give Randon a boost when it came time for his games, but to make sure his son was ready to go every Friday night before kickoff, Randon would look into the stands, find his father, and watch him turn his hat backward.
“That was my way of letting Randon know, it’s time to change,” Doug said. “Almost like switching on a light. He would change into a different person. Randon Gresham nice guy before the game, but during the game, who is this guy? He’s an animal.”
What eventually started as a one time thing eventually developed into an every week pregame ritual between the father and son.
“That was special to the both of us because it was just our thing, nobody else’s,” Randon said.
WHAT LIES AHEAD
With an early exit out of the playoffs, Rock Springs wrapped up the 2019 season with the second-best team defense in Wyoming 4A football. In rushing defense, the Tigers finished fourth, giving up an average of 136.8 yards per game. In passing defense, Rock Springs ranked first, allowing an average of 117.2 yards per game.
“To see those stats makes me feel accomplished, not for myself, but as a team,” Randon said. “It was more than just me carrying the defense, it was a team effort, and I’m proud of each and every one of those guys.”
When not playing defense, Randon also played offensive guard and offensive tackle for the Tigers. Although he was one of the smallest players on the O-line, due to his speed and his ability to pull, Randon was able to bring a different element that helped make the offense successful. He also played on special teams as well.
Randon tied a ribbon on his outstanding high school career in November. During his three years on varsity, he finished with 95 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and one blocked kick.
“Looking back, I want to thank my dad and all of the coaches I have had growing up, from youth football all the way through high school,” Randon said. “Without any of them, I wouldn’t be the player I am now.”
With college football season not too far away, Randon plans to keep himself physically and mentally for whenever his name gets called.
“It’s important that I eat right and keep myself mentally ready,” he said. “Just because I have chance to go to college and play football doesn’t mean I’m satisfied. I have to keep working hard and continue to show everyone that I belong at the next level.”
During the offseason, Randon’s routine consists of going to school and afterward working on his strength and conditioning — all while maintaining a 3.8 GPA.
“I usually split my workouts between days,” he said. “Depending on the day, I will go to the gym and lift for a few hours, other days I will go on a run.”
Over the summers leading up to football season, Randon took part in the voluntary strength and conditioning program that was put on by the high school.
During a stretch of time, between his early morning workout at the high school and his individual work outs later in the day, Randon was doing three-a-days to help get his body ready for the upcoming season.
To help stay in shape, Randon also plans on participating in both indoor and outdoor track.
In 2019, his first time ever going out for track, Randon made it all the way to the high school state meet in both shot put and discuss.
Following graduation, the all-around athlete plans to continue his football career at the next level. As of right now, Randon has yet to decide what school he will be attending next fall and is still weighing his options.
So far he has been contacted by Utah State, Colorado State, Western New Mexico University and Dickinson State University. According to Randon, Weber State University and the University of Wyoming have also reached out to him.
Although Randon has proved to be an asset on both sides of the ball, moving forward he would like to continue playing defense.
“What can I say, it’s thirst quenching,” he said. “It holds a special place in my heart because defense is what gave me that culture shock when I was little. It just holds a dear place in my heart and I have loved it ever since.”
While attending college, Randon plans to study computer science and graphic design. His ultimate goal in life next to playing college football is to get his education and use that education to sky rocket into his career.
Randon also noted that if given the chance to play football past college, he would take it.
“As long as I am fortunate enough to keep playing the game I love, I am going to do so,” he said.
