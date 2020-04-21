SWEETWATER COUNTY – Rock Springs High School’s Alyssa Bedard was recognized among the best in the region when the Southwest District Athletic Administrators announced the recipients of this year’s Southwest District Senior Student Athletes of the Year Awards for 2019-2020.
Each year the best senior student athletes from southwest Wyoming are nominated for this outstanding award. Athletes are nominated based on their athletic achievements, academic success, and leadership in their school and community.
This year’s nominations included Trent Clark and Otessa Olsen, Star Valley; Dawson Crofts and Lauren Ellingford, Evanston; Seth Hymas and Bedard, Rock Springs; Payton Tucker and Madelyn Heiser, Green River; Hagen Lameroux and Nicole Peden, Lyman; Mitchell Pape and Maggie Majhanovich, Pinedale; Connor Mendez and Jordan Jerome, Rawlins; Briggin Bluemel and Haily Stephens, Mountain View; Dawson Schramm and Teryn Thatcher, Kemmerer; Reid Schroeder, Encampment; Colton Befus and Savannah Arneach, Wind River; Emma Tiechert, Cokeville; and Denaira Hiwalker, Wyoming Indian.
This year’s award winners are Alyssa Bedard from Rock Springs, 3A/4A; Briggin Bluemel from Mountain View, 3A/4A; Emma Tiechert from Cokeville, 1A/2A; and Reid Schroeder from Encampment, 1A/2A.
These recipients are now in the running for the Milward Simpson Award.
