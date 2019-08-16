ROCK SPRINGS — First-year head coach Mark Lendhart and the Rock Springs Tigers are gearing up for the start of the 2019 season. Lenhardt, who was previously the head coach at Torrington High School, coached the Trailblazers for eight years and finished his stint with back-to-back state championship appearances before coming to Rock Springs.
Most Popular
Articles
- Feds to start weaning elk from feeding at refuge
- School board vote means Wyoming high schools can play softball
- Council declines to lower minimum lot size in Sweetwater Station
- South Carolina resident dies in crash near Rock Springs
- Margaret E. ‘Maggie’ Riley
- ‘There are more stories to tell’
- Sandra ‘Sandy’ Kay Kirkwood
- Breaking ground on a new home
- Johnathan Michael Inbody
- Commissioner: Ambulance service in dire financial straits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.