MEETEETSE – The Farson-Eden High School football team continued its winning ways, overtaking Meeteetse with a 49-13 victory Saturday.
After beating conference foe Meeteetsee 64-0 in 2018, FEHS went into Saturday’s game expecting the Longhorns to put up a tough fight. Farson-Eden jumped out to a 28-6 halftime lead and scored seven points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth to close out the game with a 36-point lead to stay undefeated.
Overall, head coach Trip Applequist is happy with how well his guys performed, but said the team needs to clean up a few things during practice this week. The only two scoring drives Meeteetse had on Saturday came on deep throws down field where the ball went over the heads of Farson-Eden’s defenders.
Following the team’s fifth-straight win, FEHS turned its focus to next week’s matchup. Come Saturday, Oct. 12, the No.-2 ranked Pronghorns will travel to Baggs for a conference matchup against No. 1 Little Snake River Valley High School.
According to Applequist, in order for the Pronghorns to be successful, FEHS needs to take care of the ball and limit mistakes.
“Against a team as good as Little Snake River, you can’t afford to turn the ball over or commit unnecessary penalties,” he said. “We have to make sure we are on top of our game for a full 40 minutes.”
Last season the Pronghorns beat their rival 64-19. After losing a small group of players from 2018, Little Snake River is returning the majority of its team, according to Applequist.
Not only are both these teams undefeated, but FEHS will be without sophomore Levi Johnson, who got injured two weeks ago at home against Riverside. Before getting injured, Johnson was the leading rusher for the Pronghorns and also the team’s leading tackler.
“Losing Levi is disappointing,” Applequist said. “However, our guys are aware that everyone on the team, including the coaching staff, needs to step up and help fill the hole Johnson’s injury leaves us with.”
Despite having the top two teams in Wyoming six-man football clash against each other, what makes this game even more interesting is the fact Little Snake River’s defense has yet to be scored on all year.
According to Applequist, Farson-Eden isn’t going to make any major changes to its offense going into Saturday’s match, and the game plan will be dictated by the flow of the game.
As for their opponent’s offense, Applequist said Little Snake River likes to run the ball and has been very successful in doing so. Throughout 2019, the Rattlers have scored more than 52 points in all five games, the highest coming in Week 1 when they beat Saratoga 68-0.
As for the Pronghorns, Farson-Eden’s defense has allowed a combined 68 points in the first five weeks of the season while the offense has scored 268 points. Come Saturday, Applequist expects both schools to come out swinging from the very first play.
“These are two great teams going at it,” he said. “At the end of the day, we hope to be returning home with the win.”
Saturday’s matchup between Farson-Eden and Little Snake River is set for 2 p.m.
