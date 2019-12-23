GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School boys basketball team suffered a narrow defeat Saturday afternoon after losing to Bear Lake, Idaho, by a score of 48-38 in their final game of the Flaming Gorge Classic.
Throughout the first quarter, what could go wrong did go wrong for the Wolves?
Right from the opening tipoff, Bear Lake came out firing and found itself on a 16-0 run after the first six and a half minutes.
However, with just over a minute remaining, Michael Richardson finally got his team on the board after knocking down a bank shot to put a stop to the Bears scoring streak.
Unfortunately, with little time remaining and due to some missed opportunities, GRHS scored only three points in the first eight minutes before turning things around in the second quarter.
With a fresh set of minutes on the board, Bear Lake continued to fire and opened up the quarter with two made free throw attempts.
Green River High School junior Kolby Ivie finally found Drew Gibson down low for a reverse layup shortly after to help get the home team back on the board.
Still trailing heavily, GRHS cut the lead to 10 after Dylan Taylor drove to the net and came down with a chance for a 3-point play. Following a successful free-throw attempt, GRHS continued to try and find a way back into the ball game, but the Bears wouldn’t budge.
As both teams continued to exchange baskets, Bear Lake found themselves still ahead by nine with just over four minutes remaining in the half.
With time winding down, Ivie, Jax Peterson, and Jachob Fuss combined for seven points, but it wasn’t enough to jump in front.
After outscoring the Bears 15-9 in the second quarter, Bear Lake managed to walk back to the locker room holding onto a 25-18 lead.
Following a much-needed break for the home team, Green River came out to start the third quarter still on its heels. After a minute and a half in, Bear Lake knocked down nine-straight points to extend the lead back up to 34-18 with just over six and a half minutes remaining on the clock.
Over the next two minutes, the Bears knocked through three more points before Richardson finally responded back with a three-point play of his own.
Not only did Richardson’s basket end the Bears 12-0 run, but it sparked some much-needed life back into the Wolves lineup.
Ivie found Taylor inside the key for a mid-range jump shot, cutting the deficit back to within 16. Soon after, Fuss knocked through his first 3-pointer of the night to keep his team in the mix.
By the time the third-quarter buzzer sounded, GRHS still trailed by 12, but GRHS proved they weren’t going down without a fight.
With only eight minutes remaining in the contest, neither the Wolves nor the Bears found much offense early in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t until the 5:52-mark when Ivie opened up the scoring after knocking down 1 of 2 free-throw attempts.
With the lead now cut to within just nine, GRHS did everything it could to keep its momentum alive. However, with just over three minutes remaining on the clock, Bear Lake knocked down to free throws to push the lead to 44-33.
As the clock continued to wind down, the Wolves knew they needed to hurry. Over the final three minutes, GRHS forced Bear Lake to the charity stripe, but the Bears didn’t seem to mind much after knocking down four of six shots.
With the lead now back up to 14, Taylor found Richardson one last time down low for a layup, but there were only 33 seconds left on the clock to work with.
Still in hurry mode, the Wolves managed to knock down one last shot before time expired, but it wasn’t enough. As the final buzzer sounded, Bear Lake got back on the bus celebrating a 10-point victory to close out the tournament.
