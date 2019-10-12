ROCK SPRINGS—Following a three game win streak, the Rock Springs High School football team hosted No. 1 ranked Thunder Basin on Friday night inside Tigers Stadium for the final home game of the regular season. The Tigers got off to a great start and scored two touchdowns in the first quarter before taking a 14-2 lead into halftime. However, early in the second half, Thunder Basin caught a spark and scored 22 unanswered points to finish the night with a 24-14 victory. For full story read Wednesday's newspaper.
