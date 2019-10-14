ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School football team hosted unbeaten Thunder Basin High School on Friday night inside Tiger Stadium for the final home game of the regular season.
After getting off to a fast start, RSHS went into halftime leading 14-2. However, the No. 1 Bolts came out to start the second half looking like a completely different team. Thunder Basin scored 22 unanswered points to end the Tigers’ three-game win streak and return home with a 24-14 victory.
Rock Springs’ defense came out pumped and ready to go. On the Bolts’ opening drive, RSHS held Thunder Basin to only 7 yards and forced the visiting team to punt after only three plays.
RSHS quarterback Seth Hymas and the rest of the Tigers offense took the field in great starting field position. On the very first snap from Thunder Basin’s 34-yard line, Hymas found receiver Justis Reese for 5 yards.
Two plays later, on third down and short, Hymas kept the drive alive with his feet as he took off for 2 quick yards to give the Tigers a fresh set of downs. Already inside the Bolts’ 25-yard line, it wasn’t long before the Tigers were on the scoreboard. Three plays later, Hymas dropped back and found Reese again, this time in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown pass with six minutes remaining in the quarter. RSHS junior Collin Madsen kicked through his first of two point after attempts to give his team a 7-0 lead.
With Rock Springs now in front, Thunder Basin did its best to get going, but the Tigers defense didn’t budge. Forced to start all the way back at their own 19-yard line, the Bolts ran four plays before Rock Springs forced a fumble, resulting in a first down and 10 for the Tigers at the Bolts’ 30-yard line.
Following a recovery from Landon Toth, RSHS got the ball back deep inside Bolts territory and wasted no time capitalizing on the turnover. Hymas and the offense went 28 yards down field and found themselves 2 yards short of taking two-possession lead.
On the fifth play of the drive, Hymas went back to Madsen again, this time crossing the goal line for a touchdown run to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 3:25 remaining on the clock. However, after scoring two touchdowns in less than three minutes, Rock Springs did not reach the end zone the rest of the night.
In the final minutes of the opening quarter, Thunder Basin tried to strike back, but was held to only 22 yards. Rock Springs’ defense forced the Bolts to punt yet again. Unfortunately, after another great series from the defense, RSHS could not piece together another scoring drive to start the second quarter.
Two possessions later, on the Tigers’ fourth offensive drive of the night, Thunder Basin blocked Madsen’s punt from going into the air. Instead, the ball rolled into the back of the end zone and out play, resulting in a safety for the Bolts.
Not only were the Bolts now on the board, but Thunder Basin got the ball back trailing by only 12 with plenty of time to work with. Fortunately for Rock Springs, after a holding penalty on the offense followed by great defensive plays from Blaine Richards and Toth, the Tigers forced the Bolts to punt for a third time.
However, after going back on offense, Rock Springs could not find a way to move the ball. A run from Toth for no gain and two incomplete passes left the Tigers pinned back at their own 7-yard line, where they were forced to give the ball back.
Just when Rock Springs thought it had lost all of its momentum, the defense caught a break. With just over three minutes remaining in the half, Thunder Basin’s receiver coughed up the football while running down the sidelines. This allowed the Tigers to take over at their own 4-yard line.
However, after six quick plays, RSHS was stopped short of the marker and was forced to punt from the 25-yard line with under a minute before the break. Just when the Tigers appeared to be going for it on fourth down, Rock Springs tried to get the defense to jump offside, but the Bolts wouldn’t budge. After an unsuccessful attempt, Rock Springs went into halftime holding onto a 14-2 lead and appearing to be in full control.
However, following a strong first half, the Tigers started the second half in a funk. Of the five offensive drives Rock Springs had in the second half, three resulted in punts while the other two ended with Hymas throwing an interception.
As for Thunder Basin, after a slow start and going into halftime in unfamiliar water, the Bolts began the second half with an entirely different level of energy. On their first drive of the half, the No.-1 ranked team drove the ball 40 yards before rifling in a 29-yard touchdown pass with 6:14 remaining in the third quarter.
One possession later, following an interception at midfield, the Bolts got the ball back looking to strike again. Thunder Basin ran two quick plays before RSHS defenders Favor Okere and Toth teamed up for a huge stop on third down to force the Bolts into a long fourth down and 6.
However, just when Rock Springs thought it was going to get the ball back, Thunder Basin faked the punt and gained 21 yards before the runner was finally brought down at the Tigers’ 23-yard line. Three plays later, following a timeout call by Rock Springs, Thunder Basin quarterback Mason Hamilton threw an 11-yard touchdown pass for a 15-14 lead. Thunder Basin elected to go for two, and after a successful attempt celebrated a three-point lead with just over three minutes remaining in the third.
Trailing for the first time all night, Rock Springs got the ball back, but after a quick three and out, Madsen was forced to punt to a hot team that had found its groove.
With just over one minute remaining in the quarter and following another short punt into the wind, Thunder Basin took the field at the Tigers’ 41-yard line. Hamilton caught the Tigers defense off guard and found an open receiver, who sprinted the entire distance for a 41-yard catch and run to extend the Bolts’ lead to 24-14.
Throughout the final 12 minutes, Thunder Basin got the ball back three more times, and Rock Springs’ defense came up big. The first two drives resulted in back-to-back punts. Then the Bolts were forced to turnover the ball over on downs with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
As for the Tiger offense, the final quarter didn’t feature any sort of spark. Rock Springs was forced to punt on back-to-back possessions before committing its second turnover of the night. With just over five minutes remaining in the game, Hymas tried to find Reese, but the two were not on the same page, and the quarterback instead found a wide-open Bolts defender.
RSHS head coach Mark Lenhard was proud of how well his guys played in the first half. He even went as far as calling it “the best half we have played all year.”
“Unfortunately, we just couldn’t find a way to make enough plays in the second,” he said.
When asked about the loss, Lenhardt responded positively, stating, “All we can do is keep trying. … One day soon we will get one of those big wins that we aren’t supposed to get.”
The 4-3 Tigers will hit the road on Friday, Oct. 18, to take on Cheyenne East High School at 6 p.m. The Thunderbirds sit with a record of 5-2 on the year, losing only to Thunder Basin and Natrona County.
“East is a great team with a ton of great athletes all over the field,” Lenhardt said. “Their quarterback, Grayden Buell, is leading the state in passing and their offense is currently No. 1 in the state. For us to be successful, we are going to have to put together a full four quarters of play.”
