ROCK SPRINGS — Planning family portraits? Save money and support the Rock Springs High School girls basketball team by booking a session for Sunday, Oct. 10.
The team is partnering with Fotos by Jenni to offer mini family sessions on Sunday for $50 each. Call 307-382-9900 to set up a session and time. See the attached document for details.
