GREEN RIVER — Center Thomas Harvey goes through drill work during practice earlier this year at Green River High School. This past Friday, GRHS hosted conference foe Star Valley. The Wolves fell into a hole after surrendering a touchdown in the first quarter. After the Braves went scoreless in the second, Star Valley put up seven points in the third quarter and eight more in the fourth to win 22-0. Green River sits at a 1-3 overall record but hopes to turn its season around on Friday, Oct. 4, when the team travels to Jackson Hole for another conference matchup against the Broncs. Friday’s game is set to start at 6 p.m.