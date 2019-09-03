ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School football team had a difficult road test last Friday to open up the season.
After going into a tough environment, the Tigers returned home with a 23-7 loss to the Sheridan Broncs.
Head coach Mark Lendhardt, who made his coaching debut Friday night for the Tigers, liked some of what he saw from his new team. He also stated there is room for improvement.
“Our offense looked to be more balanced than in the past, we just need to work on moving the football down field more,” he said. “We also need to be better finishing our drives.”
As for the defense, Rock Springs did it’s best to keep last year’s 4A state runner-ups off the board but had a tough time doing so.
“We gave up too many big plays, both in the run game and in passing,” Lendhart said.
Another issue for the Tigers was field position. The average starting field position for Rock Springs’ offense was back on its own 20-yard line while Sheridan’s average starting position was at its 40-yard line.
Not only did Rock Springs struggle to find great field position, but the Tigers offense struggled to stay on the field altogether. Throughout the game, the Broncs defense forced the Tigers to go three and out a total of four times.
“It’s hard to win games when your offense can’t stay on the field,” Lendhart said.
With Week One now in the books, Rock Springs will spend the rest of the week practicing, trying to clean things up on both sides of the ball, including special teams.
Rock Springs will also spend the week preparing for its home opener against Laramie on Friday, Sept. 6, in Tiger Stadium.
“Laramie is going to be another tough test,” Lendhart said. “They have a lot of great athletes who are very well coached.”
Despite improving from last week’s struggle in Sheridan, Lendhart’s message to his team going into the Laramie matchup is simple.
“We just need to do our jobs and execute,” he said. “If we can do that, we will be fine.”
Not only are the Tigers looking forward to bounce back, but the team will also be getting a few more of its players back for its home opener.
Friday’s kickoff against the Plainsmen will start at 6 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium.
