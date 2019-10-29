Broncs best Wolves
GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School football team wrapped up its 2019 season on Friday with a 17-10 loss to Cody at home.
Going into halftime, the Broncs led the Wolves 10-7. However, GRHS tied the game with a field goal in the third quarter but allowed the Broncs to score a game winning touchdown in the fourth. The Wolves were unable to find the end zone in the final 12 minutes, resulting in their sixth loss of the season.
Green River finished the 2019 with an overall record of 2-6 and did not qualify for the playoffs.
