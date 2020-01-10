Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 6F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 6F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.