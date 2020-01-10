GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School No. 2 Activities Department would announced that Green River High School head football coach Marty Wrage will not return for the 2020 football season.
A search for a new GRHS head football coach will begin later this month. Wrage is currently an assistant coach with the Green River High School boys basketball program and teaches physical education at GRHS. Wrage began coaching the Wolves in 2018 and over his two-year tenure, the team’s overall record was 4-12. During that time, the Wolves did not reach the state playoffs.
