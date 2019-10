Skylar Messick of Rock Springs cuts through the water during the 500 freestyle event Saturday at Rock Springs High School. The Tigers hosted Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East in a double dual. RSHS lost to Central 121-66 but picked up a 110-75 win over East. Rock Springs hosted Laramie on Friday and lost to the defending state champions 98-83. Up next, the Tigers will welcome in Green River, Evanston and Lyman on Saturday, Oct. 12, for their final home invitational of the year. Rock Springs’ overall record is currently 8-3.