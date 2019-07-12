GREEN RIVER — Tracy Wyant, Head Girls Soccer Coach for Green River High School has stepped down from her position.
Coach Wyant has made this difficult decision following 10 years of coaching at Green River High School, the last eight years as the Head Girls’ Soccer Coach, according to a Sweetwater School District No. 2 press release Friday.
“Coaching soccer is a year round job and with changes to my work duties and schedule along with my commitment to family, I’m making the difficult decision to step down as Head Girls’ Soccer Coach at Green River High School. I’ve loved every minute of coaching and I will miss it tremendously. I’ve built great relationships with parents, players, and other coaches over the years and that is what I will miss the most,” Coach Wyant said.
“It’s been a pleasure working with Tracy Wyant. She’s been a tremendous asset to our soccer program here at Green River High School. Coach Wyant has done an excellent job leading the girls’ soccer team and I wish her the best in all that she does moving forward” said Tony Beardsley, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 athletic director.
Listed are Wyant's coaching accomplishment over the years:
• Eight years as Head Girls’ soccer coach at GRHS
• GRHS won two Wyoming 4A State Consolation Championships under Coach Wyant.
• GRHS earned the Wyoming 4A Regional Title under Wyant for the first time in the program’s history.
• Coach Wyant led the GRHS Girls’ Team to their only undefeated regular season.
• At least one player from the GRHS Girls’ Team has signed to play college soccer over the past 8 years.
• Wyant was selected as Conference Coach of the Year in both 2012 and 2013.
• Coach Wyant has coached several All-Conference and All-State Players during her tenure.
