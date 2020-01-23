EVANSTON – The Rock SpringsHigh School wrestling team hit the road Wednesday night for a dual against their Interstate 80 rival, the Evanston Red Devils. After a total of eight matches, the home team defeated Rock Springs 45-36.
Still struggling to fill a full roster due to injuries, the Tigers went into Wednesday’s match immediately trailing by 18 points after forfeiting three-straight matches. Rock Springs forfeited the 170-, 182- and 195-pound weight classes.
Brandon Mortensen of Rock Springs finally got the Tigers on the board after pinning Rigan Hoggatt 3 minutes and 18 seconds into the start of his 220-pound match.
Soon after, Rock Springs’ AJ Kelly cut the Tigers deficit back to six after he pinned his opponent Eric Orozco in the second period of his match.
Finally starting to pick up some momentum, the Tigers' chances of a comeback were shot down after the team was forced to forfeit back-to-back matches in the 106- and 113-pound weight classes. This gave the home team an additional 12 free points and a 30-12 lead.
Two matches later, Tim Henry of Rock Springs gave the Tigers something to cheer about after defeating Evanston’s Logan Elsen. The 126-pound Henry pinned Elsen 3:45 into the start of the match. The win also cut the Red Devils' lead back to 18.
Following the win from Henry, Evanston came roaring back, winning its next match to go back up by 21. However, thanks to Zach Vasquez, Rock Springs secured its fourth win of the night after the 138-pounder pinned Kendell Cummings for another six points.
However, just when the Tigers started to climb back in, Evanston’s Ryker Case had other plans. In the 145-pound match, Case defeated Rock Springs’ Colton Davidson at the six-minute mark. Davidson put up a strong fight, but at the very end Case secured to pin to help give his team a commanding 45-24 advantage.
With only two matches remaining, Rock Springs continued to climb back after Evanston was forced to forfeit the 152-pound match. This gave Rock Springs’ Cash Christensen the win and provided an additional six points for the Tigers.
In the final match of the night, Rock Springs’ Wyatt Fletcher delivered his team one final victory. Fletcher pinned Steven Dick 41 seconds into the start of the first period in the 160-pound division.
Despite an additional six points from Fletcher, it wasn’t enough to catch up to Evanston. After 14 matches, the Red Devils closed out the night with a nine-point win.
WRESTLING RESULTS
Evanston 45, Rock Springs 36
170
Rigden Wagstaff, Evanston, won by forfeit
182
Payton Graham, Evanston, won by forfeit
195
Mayson Erickson, Evanston, won by forfeit
220
Brandon Mortensen, Rock Springs, won by fall over Rigan Hoggatt, Evanston, 3:18
285
AJ Kelly, Rock Springs, won by fall over Eric Orozco, Evanston, 2:25
106
Walker Wilson, Evanston, won by forfeit
113
Brandon VanGieson, Evanston, won by forfeit
120
Jaxin Moore, Evanston, won by fall over Lorenzo Solano, Rock Springs, 0:52
126
Tim Henry, Rock Springs, won by fall over Logan Elsen, Evanston, 3:45
132
Kody Rex, Evanston, won by decision over RJ Davidson, Rock Springs, 6-4
138
Zack Vasquez, Rock Springs, won by fall over Kendell Cummings, Evanston, 3:56
145
Ryker Case, Evanston, won by fall over Colton Davidson, Rock Springs, 6:00
152
Cash Christensen, Rock Springs, won by forfeit
160
Wyatt Fletcher, Rock Springs, won by fall over Steven Dick, Evanston, 0:41
