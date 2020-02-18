FARSON – Over the weekend, the Farson-Eden High School boys basketball team split back-to-back conference games on their home floor.
On Friday, the Pronghorns celebrated a 69-64 victory over Saratoga. However, less than 24 hours later, Farson’s home-court advantage didn’t seem to matter much after Encampment walked in and escaped with a 47-39 road victory.
“Saturday was a very intense game,” FEHS head coach Rick Mitchelson said. “I don’t think we played with the same bounce we had the night before, but Encampment played very well. It seemed like we just ran out of time at the end.”
Throughout Saturday’s contest the Pronghorns never held the lead. The only point in the ball game when the two sides were tied happened twice early on in the first quarter. From this point on, Encampment broke free and later went into the start of the second holding onto a 14-8 lead.
Despite not getting off to a strong start, FEHS came out to start the second half looking like a much better team. By the end of the third quarter FEHS battled back and closed the margin to within five as the score of 35-30. As time went on, the Pronghorns continued to go to work and even outscored the Tigers 9-7 in the final eight minutes, but it still wasn’t enough. As the final horn sounded, the Tigers walked off the floor celebrating an eight-point victory.
Leading the way for the Pronghorns was Colby Jones. The junior knocked down a team-high 13 points in the contest. After only scoring two points in the first half, Jones came alive in the third and carried his team with nine points in the third quarter. His night then came to an end with two points in the fourth quarter. Next to leading the team in points, Jones was also one of three Pronghorn players to knock down a three-ball during the game.
Not far behind Colby in the stat department was Zander Reed. Throughout 32 minutes, the junior wrapped up his night with a total of nine points. After knocking down the team’s first three-pointer of the contest, Reed closed out the first quarter leading the Pronghorns with six points. His remaining baskets came in the second after finding his way to the foul line twice where he shot 3-4.
Coming in third in scoring was Parker Clawson. He managed to knock down seven of the teams 39 points. After a quiet first half, the junior went back into the locker room with two points at halftime. Following the break, Clawson went on to have two more points in the third quarter, followed by three in the fourth. His final basket of the night came halfway through the fourth quarter when after knocking down the teams final three-pointer of the game.
Another Pronghorn who made his presence known on Saturday on was Carson Jones. The junior wrapped up his night with four points, all four coming in the middle quarters. His first made field goal came with just over six minutes remaining in the first half to help cut the Tigers lead down to 16-11. Jones’ second and final basket of the night happened with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter when he knocked down a jump shot to help pull his team back to within seven.
The final three scorers for Farson-Eden were Cree Jones, Trevor Jones and Karson Keeler. All three players combined for six points, each one closing out their night with two points each.
Keeler’s only points came early in the contest. With over five minutes remaining in the first quarter, the FEHS senior pulled up for a jump shot helped pull the Pronghorns back to within three as the score read 8-5 at the point. As for the other two Jones’, all four of their points came late in the game, more specifically the fourth quarter.
Next to Trevor’s made basket, Cree went on to knock down back-to-back foul shots with just over a minute remaining in the contest. This came after one of Encampment’s players received a technical foul for running his mouth.
Cree’s clutch shooting helped cut the Tigers lead back to within single digits, but it wasn’t enough. With less than 30 seconds remaining, Farson-Eden fouled Encampment on back-to-back series, but the plan back fired. Instead of giving the Pronghorns a chance to cut the lead down even more, the two Tigers stepped to the line and went 2-2 for the teams final four points.
Leading all scorers after Saturday’s contest was Encampments’ Dayne Anderson. The senior helped carry the Tigers to victory with 16 points, half of them coming in the second quarter alone.
Following the two-game split, the Pronghorns currently sit in third place in their respected conference with an overall record of 12-7 and conference record of 3-4. The two schools in front of them are the ones they faced this weekend in Encampment and Saratoga.
Up next, Farson-Eden will look to bounce back and find their way back into the win column when the team travels to Cokeville on Friday, February 21. Tip-off for this game is set for 7 p.m.
Just a few weeks ago, on January, 31, FEHS beat Cokeville at home 42-40. Come Friday, Mitchelson expects to see another tight ball game between these two teams.
“It's great that we picked up a win last time, but Cokeville is playing really great basketball as of late," he said. "We definitely need to come out fast and play aggressive if we want to be successful again.”
