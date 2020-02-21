GREEN RIVER -- Green River High School head tennis coach Phil Harder talks things over during Thursday night's camp at the Green River Recreation Center. Harder and members of the GRHS tennis teams hosted a 2020 Winter Tennis Clinic from Feb. 18-20. Campers ranged from first-graders through eighth-graders. For more photos, see next week's edition of the Rocket Miner newspaper or visit rocketminer.com.