02-21-20 Tennis Photo.jpg
Buy Now

GREEN RIVER -- Green River High School head tennis coach Phil Harder talks things over during Thursday night's camp at the Green River Recreation Center. Harder and members of the GRHS tennis teams hosted a 2020 Winter Tennis Clinic from Feb. 18-20. Campers ranged from first-graders through eighth-graders. For more photos, see next week's edition of the Rocket Miner newspaper or visit rocketminer.com.

 Rocket Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.