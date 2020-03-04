GREEN RIVER – Beginning next fall, Green River High School soccer standout Carly Kettering will be taking her talents to Laramie County Community College.
“I’m super excited,” she said. “I’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point and it’s great to see all of my hard work paying off.”
For as long as she can remember, Kettering has always had a soccer ball at her feet. She began playing the sport when she was only 5 years old after her parents Robert and Lory first signed her up for rec league.
After only two seasons of little league, Kettering quickly moved up and began playing traveling soccer at the age of 7.
“Travel soccer has been very rewarding,” she said. “Over the years, I’ve built many friendships with girls from all around the state of Wyoming and have created many memories.”
To this day, Kettering still manages to find time to play soccer for the Rock Springs Avengers club team. Just this past summer, this group of elite players traveled to Casper, Colorado and Las Vegas for tournament competition. In that time, the Avengers went on to win the Casper Tournament and even made it all the way to the semifinals in Nevada.
According to Rock Springs High School girls soccer head coach Stephen Pyer, who is an assistant coach on the team, Pyer said the Avengers played strong soccer all summer and managed to make it all the way to the semifinals after playing in the boys bracket at a tournament in Rock Springs this past summer.
“That was a great experience,” Kettering said. “The speed of that game was a lot faster and a lot more technical. In order to play with the boys, I learned quickly that you have to be very physical.”
Following a successful season of club soccer, Kettering is now preparing for her fourth and final year of varsity soccer in Green River.
After getting off to a slow start in 2019, the Wolves missed out on making it to the state tournament in Jackson. When asked what her goal was going into the 2020 season, of course, Kettering's immediate answer was to change the narrative.
“I definitely want to get back to state,” she said. “I believe we have the talent to get there, we just can’t afford to get off to another poor start like we did a year ago. I thought we were playing really strong soccer toward the end of last year, however, by then it was too late.”
Come next fall when it’s time for Kettering to trade in her Wolves uniform for a Golden Eagles jersey, the standout player said her main goal is just to improve.
“My plan is to go in with a positive mindset and try to improve each day,” she said. “I still have a few things I need to work on before then, but overall, I feel very confident.”
According to Kettering, her main focus before arriving on campus is to gain more muscle mass and improve her speed of play.
As for Chris Nielsen, who is entering his first year as head coach of the Green River High School girls soccer team, he too feels Kettering’s transition to the next level will go smoothly.
“Carly is a natural hard worker,” he said. “She always wants to learn more about the game. I think once she gets there she’s going to be very successful because the rest of the girls there will have that same mindset.”
Nielsen, who has spent time coaching Kettering in the past, also noted another strong suite that will make her a great player at the next level.
“Carly is very versatile,” he said. “She can play anywhere on the field, whether it’s back on defense, in the midfield, or even at forward. She’s going to be a really good asset to LCCC in that way.”
In addition to Nielsen’s comment, he added, “Carly’s touch on the ball is phenomenal,” he said. “It’s one of the best I’ve seen from a high school girls standpoint. Her (Carly) thought process is excellent too. She always knows when to hold the ball or to pass it to a teammate.”
According to Nielsen, because of Kettering’s high skill level, in addition to her versatility, she's going to have a lot of responsibilities once the upcoming season starts come Monday, March 9.
“Our plan is to start her back on defense, but at the same time, also allow her to take the ball up and become an offensive weapon. Depending on the flow of the game, that will dictate how we decide to use her.”
Moving forward, Kettering said she will take her official visit to Laramie County Community College on Thursday, March 5. Joining her on the trip will be Rock Springs High School soccer standout and all-state defender Rylee Berry.
“I’m very excited to start this new journey,” Kettering said. “I’ve been playing soccer so long, I feel fortunate to continue playing the sport I have come to love so much.”
Another exciting note for Green River is that after signing her letter of intent Wednesday afternoon, Kettering will become the next Wolves player to sign with Laramie County Community College.
The first signee to come out of Green River High School girls soccer program to go on to play for the Golden Eagles was Tina Rodriguez back in 2003, who will also be Kettering’s assistant coach for her senior year.
“It’s a bitter sweet feeling for me,” Rodriguez said. “LCCC has a phenomenal soccer program and sports program in general. These past few months I’ve been encouraging Carly to do her research on the school. I think it’s great to see another Green River Wolf continue on the legacy and play through LCCC. I couldn’t be more excited for her.”
While attending college, Kettering plans to study to become a physical therapist assistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.