GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School girls golf team finished in third place at the Wyoming 3A state championships.
Isabell Salas brought home second-place honors, and Kaylee Lundgren placed in the top 15. Others Wolves competing for Green River included Kaelea Gibson, Daryn Macy and Kayde Foster.
Lovell won first place in 3A state team competition followed by Wheatland. The contest was hosted by Lyman High School on Sept.18-19 in Evanston. Green River's head coach is Karly Eyre.
