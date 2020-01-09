ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs High School senior Jayson Caudell signs his letter of intent Tuesday night to continue both his cross-country and track and field career at Chadron Sate College next fall. Celebrating with him are his family members and former running coaches including, front from left, mother Lindsay Caudell, father Mike Caudell and Olivia Fletcher; and back, Lex Caudell holding Tevin Williams, RSHS cross-country coaches Donna DeKrey and Brad DeKrey, Heidi McFarlane, Brinlee McFarlane and Bailey McFarlane.