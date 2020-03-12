CASPER – The Green River High School dance and cheer coaches were awarded the Wyoming High School Coaches of the Year at the Wyoming High School Activities Association State Spirit Competition in Casper on Wednesday, March 11. Coaching this years Wolves dance team was Debi Kovick. Green River’s cheer team was coached by Allison Luna.
At Wednesday’s state tournament, the Wolves cheer and dance teams placed:
— Fourth in 4A hip-hop dance
— Fifth in Jazz Dance
— Fifth in All Girls Cheer
— Fourth in gameday
— Second in co-ed cheer
