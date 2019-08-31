08-31-19 Trysten halter-Wolves football stand alone.jpg
GREEN RIVER — Freshman Trysten Halter goes through a blocking drill during a team practice earlier this year.

The Wolves not only kicked off the season on Friday, but Green River High School hosted Mountain View High School in its 2019 home opener. For more coverage, visit rocketminer.com.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

