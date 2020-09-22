GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School tennis team hosted the South Regional tennis championships during the weekend with the boys team taking championship honors and the girls team finishing in second.
GRHS boys results include:
— No. 1 boys doubles: Champions Cam Nelson and Dom Kunkle
— No. 2 boys doubles: Champions Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel
— No. 3 boys doubles: Champions Jon Leininger and Jake Findlow
— No. 1 boys singles: Caeden Grubb, third place
— No. 2 boys singles: Connor Friel, second place
GRHS girls results include:
— No. 1 girls doubles: Emmie Archibald/Kaylee Carson, third place
— No. 2 girls doubles: Alicia Harrison/Kayde Strauss, second place
— No. 3 girls doubles: Kiley Strange/Ali Brown, third place
— No. 1 girls singles: Gabrielle Heiser, third place
— No. 2 girls singles: Megan Counts, second place
GRHS players who earned all-conference honors include:
— No. 1 boys doubles: Camden Nelson and Domenick Kunkle, first place
— No. 3 boys doubles: Jon Ty Leininger and Jake Findlow, first place
— No. 2 boys singles: Connor Friel, first place
— No. 1 girls doubles: Emmie Archibald and Kaylee Carson, second place
— No. 1 girls singles: Gabrielle Heiser, second place
— No. 2 girls singles: Megan Counts, second place
