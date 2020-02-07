ROCK SPRINGS – The Green River High School girls basketball team went into a hostile environment Thursday night and picked up a big win against cross-town rival Rock Springs 53-50.
To say it was a close game all around would be an understatement. The biggest lead of the night was only six points when the Wolves led 24-18 late in the second quarter.
Green River carried a 10-9 lead into the start of the second quarter. From there, each team continued to exchange baskets, but the spread remained the same. Going into halftime, GRHS remained in front with a 24-23 lead and managed to keep it despite strong efforts from the Tigers.
With 11 points in the third quarter, Rock Springs continued to chase the Wolves as Green River barely pushed its lead to 37-34 to start the fourth quarter. Just a few minutes later, Rock Springs pulled in front and held the lead for about four and a half minutes. However, with just over three minutes remaining in the contest, GRHS caught a late spark and outscored the Tigers 7-4 to close out the game with a narrow three-point win.
Leading the way for the Wolves in scoring was Madelyn Heiser. The senior had 15 points, seven of them coming in the first half. To cement the win, Heiser found her way to the charity stripe two times in the fourth quarter, knocking down 3 of her 4 foul shots.
Two more Wolves players that hit double digits were Megan Counts and Ashelynn Birch. Each player finished the game with 10 points.
Although Counts had only two points in the first half, the young sophomore found her stride. She finished with two points in the third quarter, followed by six in the fourth. Counts also found her way to the charity stripe twice and finished the night a perfect 4 of 4.
As for Birch, one of senior leaders on the team, she got going early with four points in the first quarter but couldn’t find the net in the second. Birch helped lead her team with six points in the second half.
Coming in third for the Wolves in scoring was Kayde Strauss. The junior not only knocked down the only 3-pointer of the night for Green River, but she finished the game with eight points. After finding her way to the free-throw line twice in a hostile environment, Strauss dialed in and knocked down 3 of her 4 foul shots. Five of those eight points also came in the second half to help lead the Wolves to victory.
The final six points for Green River were scored by Sarah Wilson, Kelsey Angelovich and Tayana Crowder. Wilson had two points in the second quarter, followed by two more in the third. Crowder and Angelovich each finished the night with two points each to help the Wolves clinch the three-point win.
Following the contest, GRHS head coach Rick Carroll was pleased with how his girls performed, especially after coming into a place that’s hard to leave with a win.
“I thought there were times in the game that we played pretty well, and defensively we did a good job. Other times I thought we didn’t do a great job of keeping track of their shooters and we weren’t doing a great job of help defense because we were so worried about the 3-point shots. This allowed them to get some layups on us, so that was frustrating. It was also frustrating when we would get a small lead going and we would allow them to come right back," he said. "Overall it was a hard-fought game, and I think both teams played really hard. We knew going in that tonight was going to be a close game because Rock Springs plays hard defense. In order to be successful moving forward, we need to be able to pull out these close games, whether we are at home or on the road. Tonight gave us that that experience we needed.”
As for Rock Springs, despite coming up just short, fans should be proud of how their team played. Instead of rolling over after trailing late in the game, the Tigers fought until the very last whistle.
Leading the way for the Tigers in scoring was Brenli Jenkins. The young sophomore had 26 points, 15 of those points coming from behind the 3-point line. Jenkins also found her way to charity stripe three times, where she went 3 of 6. As the game grew older, the sophomore star only got better. After making only two 3-pointers throughout the first half, Jenkins knocked down three-straight deep balls in the fourth quarter.
Coming in second on the team in scoring for the Tigers was Aislyn Pecolar. She finished the night with seven points, five of them coming in the second half.
Another player who had a quiet first half but dialed in during the second was Rock Springs senior Makalie Mignerey. After finding the net only once in the first half, the senior picked up a spark in the third quarter and knocked down four points for a total of six on the night.
The final 11 points for the Tigers came from Kamrynn James, Payton Reese, Makailey Johnson and Camryn Pierantoni. James finished her night with five points, knocking down two field goals and one foul shot. She had two points in the first half and three in the second.
Reese closed out her night with two points. With over seven minutes remaining in the final quarter, the senior helped give the Tigers a 39-37 lead.
Johnson and Pierantoni both went 2 of 2 from the charity stripe in the first half, combing for four points. Johnson knocked down her foul shots in the first quarter, and Pierantoni hit hers in the second.
Green River improved to 12-4 on the season and remains undefeated in conference play. After the tough loss, Rock Springs now is 8-6 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.
Up next, Green River will have another difficult test when the team travels to Kelly Walsh on Saturday, Feb. 8, for a matchup against the Trojans. Tip-off for this game is set for 1 p.m.
The Tigers will look to get back in the win column when the team hosts Evanston on Saturday. This game will be played at Western Wyoming Community College with tip-off set for 6 p.m.
