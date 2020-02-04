GREEN RIVER -- Jachob Fuss of Green River pulls up for a jump shot during Saturday's 58-38 conference loss at home to Star Valley. Fuss, who finished the contest with 10 points, tied with Drew Gibson to lead to the team in scoring. Going into the game down a couple players, Green River was forced to play through and went into halftime trailing Star Valley 31-12.

Following the intermission, GRHS fought hard in the second half, outscoring the Braves 16-8 in the final eight minutes. However, the lead was too much to overcome. After four quarters of play, Star Valley returned home with a 20-point victory. The Wolves played without starters Michael Richardson and Kolby Ivie, who were out sick. This forced head coach Laurie Ivie to experiment with multiple lineups.

Following the loss, GRHS sits in third place in the 4A Southwest Conference with an overall record of 3-12 and conference record of 1-2. The Wolves will look to get back in the win column when the team travels to Tiger Arena on Thursday, Feb. 6 for a matchup against the Rock Springs Tigers starting at 7:30 p.m.