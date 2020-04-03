ROCK SPRINGS -- Like all successful athletes, before competing for national titles and state championships, contenders first have to start at the bottom and work their way up the ranks.
Maggie Smith, a 14-year-old freshman at Rock Springs High School, is no different.
This past fall, despite being smaller than almost all of her opponents and her teammates, Smith strapped on her helmet and shoulder pads and went out and competed for the Tigers freshman football team every week with zero hesitation.
"That was really exciting," she said. "I had a great time this season."
Smith, who first started playing football back in fourth grade in the Young American Football League, has been playing this brutal sport every year for the last six years, despite being the only girl out on the field.
"I don't even notice that anymore," she said. "Even back in little league, I never thought much about that. For as long as I can remember, I've always thought of myself as one of the players, not as a "girl player."
When asked if she has ever felt nervous, Smith said, "No not really. The only time I've ever had any nerves was earlier this year before the start of freshman season."
Smith has never played any position other than lineman and was nervous about the other linemen being twice her size.
However, after only one week, those nerves began to settle.
"It was after the first game I started to feel comfortable again," she said. "That's when I started to tell myself as long as I focused on technique more than strength, I'll be fine."
Later that year, after finding a spot on both the offensive and defensive line, Smith helped lead the Tigers freshman team to a record of 7-1.
When asked which side of the ball she prefers, Smith immediately answered, "Definitely defense! I just feel like I have more fun because you're not just blocking, you get to stop the run or go sack the quarterback."
Outside of football, Smith has also made a name for herself in another rough sport. From the time she was only four years old, Smith has been wrestling for Top of the Rock Wrestling. From that point on, Smith has gone through the club ranks, wrestling in junior high and now high school.
This past February, Smith wrapped up her 11th season on the mat since first joining the sport.
When asked what goes through her head during matches, Smith said, "I really don't remember. I can tell you my mindset before or after a match, but when I'm inside that circle, it's like I'm inside my own world."
For someone who has been wrestling for as long as she has, Smith has zero issues when it comes to wrestling either girls or boys.
"About four years ago, I got really big into women's wrestling as well as school wrestling," she said. "Since then, I've noticed a difference between when I'm wrestling the guys vs. the girls.
"With the guys, it's a lot of I need to keep my head straight. I need to focus on my technique and I need to do what I know will work. I've learned that I have to stick with the basics and focus on speed and technique just because I'm at a disadvantage when it comes to strength."
Despite being smaller than almost all of her opponents this past high school season, before every match, during warm-ups, Smith would play out inside her head what she wanted to happen.
"I'll imagine the whistle blowing or I"ll imagine me taking a shot," she said. "I'll just take those pictures and imagine how I want the match to go."
Following her first season in orange and black, Smith closed out the year wrestling at 160 pounds and finished with an overall record of 15 wins and 19 losses.
Outside of competing for the high school or Top of the Rock, Smith also wrestles on a Wyoming Women's Team made up of wrestlers from throughout the state.
Since joining this team four years ago, Smith has gone on to compete at nationals twice in the last two years in both folkstyle and freestyle. She has even gone as far as placing at both tournaments.
According to Smith, the young star should currently be at her third national tournament, however, due to the coronavirus outbreak, nationals was postponed.
Moving forward, Smith plans to continue playing football and wrestle for the high school all the way through her senior year.
Smith's goal for football is to hopefully become a starting lineman on the varsity team by the time she reaches her junior year.
As for wrestling, Smith's goal is to continue wrestling throughout high school and even into college.
Smith has yet to decide what university she would like to wrestle for down the road, however, she also added that one day soon, she would like to see Colorado State University sanction women's wrestling.
"If CSU did sanction women's wrestling, I think that would be my ideal choice because they have the Olympic Training Facility near there," she said.
Before going off to college, Smith has a few more goals in mind.
"I really want to win a high school state championship and become the first girl from Rock Springs to get my picture taken and hung on the state champ wall downstairs in the wrestling room," she said.
In her first year of high school wrestling, Smith qualified for the state tournament after placing inside the top eight at regionals. After losing her first two matches, Smith's tournament run came to an end.
"I don't think I wrestled bad at state," she said. "If anything, it was a great experience and I'm already working hard to get back there again next season."
