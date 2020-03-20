ROCK SPRINGS – Green River High School senior Madelyn Heiser and Rock Springs High School sophomore Brenli Jenkins were named Co-Players of the Year for girls basketball in the 4A Conference.
The two guards were also named to the all-state first team and all-conference team, which was announced on Tuesday, March 17.
“It was an honor to be named Co-Player of the Year with Madi Heiser. She had a great year and will do big things in college,” Jenkins said.
“It is a blessing to get noticed for all my hard work and dedication that I put into the sport and also to be recognized for both all state and all conference two years in a row. I couldn’t have done it without the help from my Uncle Billy (Rosette), family, teammates and coach Ramiro Candelaria. They truly are what keep me motivated and hungry to get better each day.”
Jenkins was second in the state in scoring during the regular season, averaging 19.7 points per game on 37% shooting. She also led the state in steals, averaging four per game and also grabbed 8.9 rebounds per game. She also dished out 2.9 assists per game.
Heiser led the state in assists per game during the regular season, averaging 6.6 per game. She averaged 12.1 points per game on 39% shooting and averaged three steals per game.
“Being named Player of the Year is a great accomplishment,” Heiser said. “I have put in a lot of time and hard work the past four years of high school basketball.”
Heiser will continue her basketball career at Sheridan College next year. She said that her senior season brought many special moments, but what she’ll remember most is just spending time with her teammates.
“I can’t say I have just one favorite moment from this season,” she said. “I had a lot of fun with all of my teammates whether it was at tournaments, overnight trips, or practice. They are a great group of people that I love being around.”
Jenkins’ favorite moment of the season came against Heiser and the Wolves in the semifinals of the regional tournament on Friday, March 6, in Evanston. It was the third time Rock Springs and Green River had played each other this season.
“I think the best moment of my season was the third rivalry game against Green River at regionals to clinch our ticket to state. The team came together at the perfect time and played the best we had all season,” Jenkins said.
The Tigers defeated the Wolves, 60-51. The Wolves won the previous two meetings during the regular season.
In addition, Green River head girls basketball coach Rick Carroll was awarded 4A West Conference Coach of the Year. He led the Wolves to a 21-6 record and another state tournament appearance.
Green River senior Ashelynn Birch was named to the all-state first team and all-conference team. She led the Wolves in scoring with 13.5 points per game on 54% shooting. She was second in the state in rebounding, averaging 9.5 per game and also averaged about a block per contest.
Green River junior Kayde Strauss earned all-state second team and all-conference team recognition. She averaged 9.5 points per game on 46% shooting during the regular season. She dished out 3.4 assists per game and averaged 2.2 steals.
On the boys side, Rock Springs had three players earn all-state and all-conference recognition.
Rock Springs senior Favor Okere and sophomore Alan Martinez received honorable mention recognition to the all-state team, in addition to being named to the 4A West All-Conference squad.
Okere averaged 8.3 points per game during the regular season, also grabbing 5.5 rebounds per contest.
Martinez averaged 10.4 points per game and led the Tigers in assists with 2.4 per game. He also averaged 4.6 rebounds.
Rock Springs senior Justis Reese was also named to the all-conference team. He led the Tigers in scoring and rebounding with 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He also averaged 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals.
Green River sophomore Dylan Taylor was named to the all-state second team. During the regular season, Taylor led the Wolves in scoring, rebounding and steals per game. He averaged 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals, also dishing out two assists per game.
Both the girls and boys teams from Green River, and the Rock Springs girls team earned trips to the state tournament in Casper. However, the tournament was canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.