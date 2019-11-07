GREEN RIVER — Green River High School senior Madelyn Heiser, 17, signed her national letter of intent on Monday to play basketball for the Sheridan College Generals next season.
Heiser, the 5-foot-9-inch guard for the Green River girls basketball team, decided on Sheridan College because she had a gut feeling that it was the right fit for her.
“It just felt right,” she said. “I really like (coach Ryan Davis) because I feel he has my best interest. That was a big factor in choosing Sheridan.
“I liked how he ran his program and how he recruited hardworking girls like me.”
Heiser also considered Western Wyoming Community College before making her final decision.
She believes her work ethic, dedication and leadership are just some of the things she can bring to the Generals, a team that finished its 2018-2019 season with an overall record of 19-13 and a conference record of 8-8 in Region IX of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
“My leadership is something that I value and I think that’s something I can bring wherever I go,” she said, crediting Green River head coach Rick Carroll for implementing that in her during her four-year varsity career.
“I learned a lot from coach Carroll. He taught me to always work hard, never give up, be a great leader and teammate and to help build those up around me,” she said.
Heiser’s favorite basketball memory at Green River was leading the Wolves to the state tournament her junior year.
“Winning that second game at regionals to put us in that spot to make it to state was such a great feeling because we really worked well as a team together and it was a great win for us,” she said.
During her junior season, Heiser averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. She was co-captain for the Wolves squad that finished its season with a 17-12 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.