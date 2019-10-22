FARSON – The Farson-Eden High School football team lost its second-consecutive game Friday after hosting Burlington and losing to the Huskies 48-47.
From the start it was Burlington’s game to lose. Early in the first quarter, the Huskies took a 12-0 lead, but with just over one minute remaining in the quarter FEHS answered and cut the deficit back to four. The Pronghorns seemed to have regained control and went into halftime in front 41-28. However, Burlington bounced back in the second half, outscoring the Pronghorns 20-6 to escape with a narrow one-point win.
Given that the Pronghorns were missing three key players, FEHS did a great job on Friday, and the team never stopped fighting.
Neither Farson-Eden nor Burlington’s offense had much luck early on. Friday’s scoring didn’t get started until almost halfway through the opening quarter when the Huskies forced the Pronghorns to turn the ball over on downs with 5:16 remaining in the period.
Burlington’s offense got the ball in great field position after taking over at the Pronghorns’ 19-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Farson-Eden’s defense allowed a Huskies runner to cross the goal line to go in front 6-0. Fortunately for the Pronghorns, Burlington’s kicker missed the two-point field-goal attempt.
After getting the ball back, Farson-Eden’s offense still struggled to move the ball. After three quick plays, the Pronghorns were forced into another long fourth-down situation. Electing to go for it, Paxton Hunt tried to find running room, but he was stopped short of the marker, resulting in back-to-back turnovers on downs.
Forced to start from their own 28-yard line, Burlington got the ball back with less than three minutes remaining in the quarter and wasted no time finding the end zone. On the second play of the drive, the Huskies took a 12-0 lead after a runner went 48 yards and across the goal line with 2:25 remaining on the clock.
Just when the Pronghorns thought their day couldn’t get any worse, Burlington’s defense forced Farson-Eden to commit its third-straight turnover when Triston Lamorie fumbled the ball at the Pronghorns’ 20-yard line.
However, FEHS junior Colby Jones came up on defense and recovered the loose ball after one of Burlington’s players committed the team’s first fumble of the day.
With no harm done, Farson-Eden’s offense not only got the ball back. The recovery provided a much-needed spark for the Pronghorns. On the very first play of the drive, Lamorie shot through the line and turned up field, where he was tackled just short of the goal line after a strong 56-yard run.
One snap later, Parker Clawson completed the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. FEHS sophomore Trevor Jones cut the Huskies’ lead back to four after kicking through his first of two successful point after attempts.
Clawson’s touchdown run was the final score of the opening quarter. However, it wasn’t long until the Pronghorns offense was back on the field. Thanks to a fourth-down tackle from Lamorie and Trea Denny, Farson-Eden’s defense forced the Huskies to turn the ball over on downs to start the second quarter.
On the third play of the drive, Lamorie’s pass was intercepted, sending the Pronghorn defense back onto the field with just over eight minutes remaining in the half. Less than two minutes later, the drive concluded with an 18-yard touchdown pass and a 20-8 Husky lead.
Still not giving up, FEHS took the field all the way back at their own 15-yard. Thanks to a few face mask penalties on the defense, the Pronghorns were back within striking distance. With just over four minutes remaining in the quarter, Hunt found Lamorie 8 yards down field to get the offense going.
Three plays later, from inside the Huskies 5-yard line, Hunt took off for the end zone. A few Burlington defenders tried to stop him, but the senior plowed his way across the line for the Pronghorns’ second touchdown.
With just over three minutes remaining in the half and the Huskies still leading by six, FEHS had a few tricks up its sleeve. One of those tricks was an onside kick. After a bouncing ball went through the hands of a few Burlington players, Trevor Jones found his way to the ball, giving the Pronghorns a first down at the Huskies’ 24-yard line.
One play later, Hunt dropped back, and after finding zero receivers down field, the senior decided to keep the ball himself. He slipped into the end zone untouched for a 24-yard rushing touchdown to tie the score.
Not only were the Pronghorns back in the game, but on Burlington’s next drive Farson-Eden held the Huskies to only one first down before forcing a turnover on downs with just over one minute remaining in the half.
Hunt and the Pronghorns got the ball back at their own 26-yard line and never looked back. FEHS went 56 yards in three plays to take its first lead after Hunt found Philip Lowry for a 33-yard field goal with 58 seconds left on the clock. The Pronghorns went in front after Trevor Jones connected with Lamorie on the point after attempt.
However, just when Farson-Eden thought they were going into halftime with a generous lead, Burlington answered less than 15 seconds later.
Farson-Eden’s defense allowed a 53-yard touchdown after a Huskies receiver broke free on a few tackles and plowed his way across the goal line with 44 seconds remaining on the clock.
With what was starting to seem like a boxing match, with each fighter going hit for hit, Farson-Eden’s offense responded with a 58-yard touchdown. Hunt pitched the ball back to Parker Clawson, who then found open field for another Pronghorn touchdown with 27 seconds left in the half.
After scoring late in the half to put his team back in front, Clawson was still not done. He came up big again, this time on the defensive side of the ball. Burlington elected to run the ball instead of just kneeling the ball down to go into halftime trailing by five. On the very first play, Farson-Eden forced a fumble that was recovered by Clawson with about 20 seconds before the break.
With the ball on the Huskies’ 23-yard line, it took the Pronghorns only two plays before Hunt delivered a 4-yard touchdown pass to Clawson with seconds remaining in the half to put his team back in front 41-28.
After scoring three touchdown in less than one minute, Farson-Eden went into the locker room with a 13-point lead, but the Huskies never shied away.
After coming out to start the second half, Burlington’s defense set the tone early. They forced the Pronghorns to turn the ball over on downs with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter. Not only did this give the Huskies some life, but Burlington forced a fumble on the Pronghorns’ next drive and returned it to the house, cutting the margin to seven with 3:29 remaining in the period.
Burlington’s forced fumble led to the only score in the third quarter, but the Huskies weren’t done fighting. After forcing the Pronghorns to commit back-to-back turnovers, Burlington took a 42-41 lead following a 31-yard touchdown pass with 7:28 remaining in the game.
With time winding down, Farson-Eden responded just over five minutes later when Lowry recovered a loose ball inside the end zone to put the Pronghorns back in front 47-42 with just over two minutes remaining.
Unfortunately, after 30 seconds an the Pronghorns’ failed onside kick attempt, Burlington answered with a 28-yard rushing touchdown with exactly two minutes left on the clock.
Trailing by just one and knowing this would be their final drive, Farson-Eden did everything it could to retake the lead. However, after being forced to drive the ball into the brutal wind, the offense struggled to get much going.
Still on their own side of the field with less than a minute remaining, Hunt tried to find Clawson, but Burlington intercepted the ball with 53 seconds remaining to seal the one-point win.
Following the team’s second-straight loss, Farson-Eden will look to get back on track when hosting St. Stephens for the final game of the regular season. The game against the Eagles is set to start at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.