FARSON — Zander Reed of Farson-Eden High School, No. 55, uses all his strength to take down Burlington’s quarterback during Friday’s 48-47 loss at home to the Huskies. Following last week’s loss to Little Snake River Valley, FEHS hosted conference foe Burlington. After the Pronghorns took a 41-28 lead into halftime, the Huskies outscored the home team 20-6 to escape with a one-point victory. Up next, FEHS will host St. Stephens starting at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. For the full story of Friday’s game, read Wednesday’s newspaper.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

