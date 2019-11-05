CHEYENNE – The Rock Springs High School football team’s season came to an end Friday when the Tigers traveled to Cheyenne and lost to Cheyenne Central in the first round of the 4A playoffs by a score of 20-16.
Going into halftime, Rock Springs led Central 16-7. However, the Tiger offense had a hard time moving the ball the second half. The six drives in the final 24 minutes resulted in four punts and two interceptions. As for Central, the Indians scored 13 unanswered points to beat the Tigers by a narrow four points.
Like most of their games this season, Rock Springs got off to a strong start defensively. During Central’s first drive of the night, the Tigers forced the Indians to punt after a few great pass breakups from Chase Petty and Justis Reese.
By the time Rock Springs had its first opportunity on offense, the Tigers too found it tough to get going. Being forced to start all the way back on their own 5-yard line, RSHS ran only three plays before punting the ball on fourth down and 4.
Fortunately, not long after giving the ball back to Central, Rock Springs’ defense came up big again. On their second play of the drive, Central’s running back fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the Tigers on their own 35-yard line.
However, after another strong series from the defense, RSHS quarterback Seth Hymas had a tough time connecting with his receivers. On the first play, Hymas threw an incomplete pass over the head of Collin Madsen. Two plays later, Hymas tried to find one of his favorite weapons, Reese, but again threw the ball off target, forcing the Tigers to punt for a second-straight time.
With over five minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Central got the ball back on their own 30-yard line and wasted no time finding the end zone. In just over one minute, the Indians ran four plays and went 70 yards before taking a 7-0 lead.
Fortunately, Central didn’t hold the lead the long. Starting back at their own 20-yard line, Madsen got the Tigers going with a 21-yard run on the very first snap. Just over four minutes later, Rock Springs found itself at Centrals’ 41-yard line to open the second quarter.
With a fresh set of minutes on the board, the Tigers ran only two plays before they were forced into a long fourth down and 13. Electing to go for it, Hymas dropped back and found Favor Okere for a massive 36-yard completion. Not only did this keep the Tigers drive alive, but Rock Springs reached the 6-yard line.
Two plays later, RSHS running back Landon Toth, completed the drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown to cut Central’s lead back to within one. Madsen kicked through his first of two point after attempts to bring the score to 7-7 with 10:43 remaining in the half.
With the game tied for a second time, it wasn’t long before the Tigers were back on the board. Less than 20 seconds later, after forcing Central to start at the 14-yard line, Rock Springs scored another two points after earning a safety. Due to some great pressure from Randon Gresham, Central’s quarterback fumbled the ball out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a 9-7 lead for the Tigers.
Just when it felt like Rock Springs was starting a rhythm, on its next drive, things began to turn sideways. With just over eight minutes remaining in the half, after getting all the way down to the Indian’s 22-yard line, Hymas threw his first interception.
Just over two minutes later, right when it looked like the Indians were about to take the lead again, Rock Springs made another great stop. Central faced a fourth-down-and-goal situation at the Tigers’ 2-yard line. Electing to go for it instead of kicking the field goal, Central’s running back tried to muscle his way across the goal line, but the Tigers were right there to keep him from getting in.
Not only did the stop allow Rock Springs to keep its lead, but even more importantly, it allowed the offense to come back on the field with a huge boost of confidence.
With plenty of time still remaining and two plays into the start of the their next drive, Hymas found Okere again, this time for a 99-yard touchdown reception to give the Tigers a 16-7 lead.
However, after building a nine-point lead with just over five minutes remaining in the first half, Rock Springs would not get on the scoreboard again. In the final minutes leading up to halftime, RSHS had two opportunities to extend the lead. Unfortunately, the Tigers were forced to punt for a third time after being held to 8 yards.
Less than one minute later, following an interception from Reese, Rock Springs got the ball back with just over a minute remaining on the clock. A few plays into the drive, Hymas threw his second interception with 24 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Unable to capitalize on either drive, Rock Springs was fortunate to go into halftime still holding onto a lead.
The Tigers started the second half receiving the football. However, just like the final minutes of the first half, Rock Springs’ offensive struggles carried over and never went away.
Less than three minutes into the new quarter, Hymas threw his third interception of the night after some confusion with his receiver.
Fortunately, just when Rock Springs was starting to go downhill, Reese came up big on defense again. Less than one minute later, after some great coverage down field, the senior jumped into the air and came down with his second interception.
This brought Rock Spring’s offense back onto the field, where the Tigers found themselves in great starting field position at Central’s 21-yard line.
However, instead of moving forward, RSHS was forced backward. On the very first play Madsen went for a loss of 4 yards. Two plays later, following a 10-yard holding penalty, Central’s defense sacked Hymas 10 yards back, forcing the Tigers to a long third down and 34. Following an incomplete pass to Reese, Rock Springs was forced to punt for a fourth time.
Still trailing by nine, Central got the ball back with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Starting all the way back at the 17-yard line, the Indian’s ran 15 plays and ate up all but three seconds off the quarter clock before attempting a 38-field goal.
Fortunately for the Tigers, Central’s kicker failed the attempt, and the missed opportunity allowed Rock Springs to start the fourth quarter still in front 16-7.
Nevertheless, throughout the final 12 minutes, Cheyenne Central flipped a switch on offense and outscored the Tigers 13-0.
When it came to Rock Springs’ fourth-quarter drives, the first three resulted in three-straight punts. In their final drive of the night, RSHS faced a long fourth-down situation on Central’s 16-yard line with 31 seconds remaining in the game.
Hymas tried to find one of his receivers, but the Indians came away with their fourth interception of the night.
After the play, Cheyenne Central bled the clock and celebrated a fourth-quarter come-from-behind win to keep their season alive.
Up next, the No. 3 ranked Indians will travel to Sheridan on Friday, Nov. 8, for the 4A semifinals. As for the No. 6-ranked Tigers, Rock Springs entered the offseason to start preparing for the 2020 season.
RSHS head coach Mark Lenhardt had mixed feelings about Friday’s loss.
“Our guys played hard tonight, we just didn’t get the result we wanted,” he said. “I thought our defensive game plan was phenomenal. We were able to hold the No. 2-ranked passing team in the state to only 20 points. However, we were not able to run the ball tonight, despite our size differential.”
Lendhardt also stated that he really wished he could have helped his players, especially his seniors, get to the semifinals.
“This team has fought hard all year and deserves to be recognized for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.