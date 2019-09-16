ROCK SPRINGS – After coming off a dominating win over Laramie, the Rock Springs high school football team suffered a heartbreaker at home Friday night in falling to Cheyenne Central High School by a narrow score of 36-29.
After taking the lead midway through the first quarter, RSHS went into halftime trailing 21-15. After holding the Indians scoreless throughout the third quarter, Rock Springs regained a one-point lead with 11:55 remaining in the fourth. Unfortunately, Cheyenne Central hit the gas pedal and outscored the Tigers 15-8 in the final 10 minutes to escape with a one-possession victory.
Just like the game against Laramie, Rock Springs got off to another great start Friday night. Not only was the offense clicking early, but the defense was wide-eyed and quick to strike.
On Central’s first offensive drive of the game, RSHS defender Brandon Gresham busted through the line and quickly brought the Indians quarterback down to the turf on a crucial fourth down and 1 yard to go.
Gresham’s sack forced Central to turn the ball over on downs, and it gave the Tigers great starting field position.
Beginning the drive on Central’s 25-yard line, RSHS quarterback Seth Hymas found Favor Okere for a 6-yard strike. Just four plays later, on first down and goal, Hymas decided to keep the ball himself and sneak in for a 1-yard score, putting his team in front 7-0.
It wasn’t long before Central responded. Less than two minutes later, the Indians drove the ball down field and evened things up with an 11-yard touchdown pass with 6:17 remaining in the quarter.
Not only was the Tigers momentum slowly starting to fade away, but to make matters worse, Rock Springs’ defense allowed Central to score its first touchdown on a crucial fourth down and 10.
With the score tied for a second time, Rock Springs got the ball back on their own 37-yard line. In a total of five plays, Hymas and the Tigers drove the ball 27 yards down field before running into the first sign of trouble.
After a 3-yard carry from Okere on third down, Central’s defense forced the Tigers into a long fourth down and 6 from the Indians' 36-yard line. Deciding to go for it, Hymas tried to find Isaac Schoenfeld to keep the drive alive, but after an incomplete pass, Rock Springs was forced to turn the ball over with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter.
Fortunately, after committing their first turnover of the night, it wasn’t long before the Tigers offense was back on the field. Thanks to a third down sack from RSHS senior Avery Maslen, Central was forced to punt the ball back to Rock Springs.
Regaining control on their own 37-yard line, the Tigers had time for only two plays before the start of the second quarter. Unfortunately, after only two plays into the start of the new period, Hymas’ pass on third down was intercepted.
Not only it Rock Springs' second turnover in a five-minute span, but it didn’t take long for the Indians to score. Central drove the ball 19 yards down field to the Tigers 25-yard line in six plays.
Following a third down tackle by Collin Madsen, Rock Springs’ defense forced Central into another long fourth down situation, but the Indians found a way around it. Needing 13 yards to go keep the drive alive, Central’s quarterback threw a strike into the back of the end zone for a 14-7 Indians lead.
After being caught trailing for the first time, the Tigers offense got the ball with just over eight minutes remaining in the half. However, after a tough outing from Central’s defense, Rock Springs was forced to punt the ball after only three plays.
Central’s offense started its next drive on the Tigers' 41-yard line with plenty of time on the clock to work with.
Just like the series before, Rock Springs’ defense put up another tough fight, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Indians off the board. In less than two minutes, Central drove the ball 41 yards for another six points.
With the two-possession ball game, Hymas and the rest of the Tigers offense walked back onto the field with just over four minutes remaining in the half.
After starting on their own 35-yard line, Okere quickly got his team going again after finding a hole for a 6-yard run. Following the run, Rock Springs was called for a 15-yard penalty, sending them all the way back to their own 26-yard line for a long second down situation.
Just when things were going downhill, Hymas connected with one of his favorite targets, Justis Reese, for a massive 36-yard catch. In working out of another touchy situation, Reese sparked some life back into the offense.
Following the massive catch, Reese wasn’t done. Three plays later, Hymas found his man again, this time for a 31-yard touchdown. Hymas then found Chase Petty for a two-point conversion.
Central’s offense got the ball back on their own 22-yard line. However, thanks to a couple of penalties and another big sack by Gresham, Rock Springs’ defense kept Central off the board. Even more importantly, the Tigers went into the locker room with all of the momentum and only trailing by six points.
Following an exciting first half, Rock Springs and Central came out to start the third quarter ready for more. However, after 12 minutes of a defensive battle, neither the Tigers nor the Indians got on the scoreboard.
Thanks to a late pass-interference call on Cheyenne Central with just over two minutes remaining in the third, Hymas and the Tigers offense made it all the way down to the Indians' 2-yard line before running out of time for the start of the final quarter.
On the very first play of the quarter, Reese found Hymas wide open in the end zone to put Rock Springs back in front 22-21.
However, just over two minutes later, Central’s offense responded back. After starting all the way back on their own 35-yard line, the Indians went 48 yards down field before capping the drive off with a 17-yard touchdown to retake the lead. Central successfully added a two-point conversion, extending the lead back to seven.
In the one-possession ball game, Rock Springs got the ball back with just over eight minutes remaining. Unfortunately, after only four plays, the Tigers turned the ball over on downs after Madsen came up inches short on a crucial fourth-down carry.
Just over one minute later, Central capitalized on the opportunity and went 44-yards to take a 14-point lead.
Even though the Indians extended their lead, Rock Springs never gave up. With just over five minutes remaining, the Tigers got the ball back and started their next drive at their own 37-yard line. On a crucial third down and 10, Hymas found Reese for 23-yard catch and run to keep the drive alive.
Four plays later, the Tigers got caught facing a crucial fourth down and 2, but due to another pass interference call by Central, Rock Springs caught a break and was given a fresh set of downs with 3:59 remaining. Two plays later, Hymas found Petty for a 17-yard strike in the back of the end zone help to bring his team within seven.
With 3:47 remaining in the game, Rock Springs tried its luck on an onside kick. However, it did not turn out as planned. Central’s offense got the ball back on the Tigers' 49-yard line looking to strike back.
Thanks to some strong play by the Tigers defense and an 8-yard sack from Blain Richards, Rock Springs forced the Indians to punt the ball away with just over one minute remaining.
Starting all the way back on their own 6-yard line, Hymas and the Tigers knew they had a long way to go if they wanted to come away with the win. Despite the short amount of time left and the entire field in front of them, they never gave up.
Hymas started the drive by finding Petty for a 26-yard catch. Unfortunately, that turned out to be final play for the Tigers. Just two plays later, Hymas tried to connect with Okere on fourth down, but after a second-straight incomplete pass, Rock Springs was forced to turn the ball back over with 34 seconds left.
Following a tough loss at home, Rock Springs fell to 1-2 on the season and will look to bounce back when the team travels to Kelly Walsh High School on Sept. 20. Kickoff for Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m.
