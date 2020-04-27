ROCK SPRINGS -- As athletes, we all know the risks we take every time we step foot on the playing field. Even as we get older, the thought of "I could get hurt" never goes away. However, that's not enough to keep us from playing the games we love.
Now, we know not every athlete believes there's going to come a time when he or she is forced to overcome an extreme setback. For some, that day never comes.
For Rock Springs High School sophomore Jaciel Granados, that day was Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
"It was a day like any other," he said. "I woke up, got ready, and drove to practice. That's all I remember before waking up in the hospital."
THE DAY TIME STOOD STILL
Like all of the Tiger football players that Saturday, Jaciel's day started early in the morning at practice as the team was gearing up for the start of the 2019-20 season.
Suddenly, after going through a routine hitting drill, Jaciel noticed that something was wrong. As he started to walk toward the team's athletic trainer, he began puking.
According to Adriana, Jaciel's mother, the school athletic trainer called her as soon as it all happened. She was told that she needed to pick Jaciel up and drive him to the hospital.
"At this point, I wasn't all that worried," she said. "I remember asking if Jaciel was still conscious, and they told me, yes."
However, less than 10 minutes later, after arriving on campus, Adriana's entire world turned upside down.
"It wasn't until I saw all of the emergency vehicles," she said. "That's when the panic started to set in."
Not knowing what to expect, her panic rose.
The first thing she saw when she got down onto the field was her son, who was now comatose, on the ground seizing.
Moments later, she watched as the paramedics cut off Jaciel's clothes, and before she knew it, she was jumping into the back of an ambulance headed to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
"It all happened so fast," she said. "We were only there for about 20 minutes before he was getting life-flighted to Salt Lake."
By this time, the results of Jaciel's MRI had come back and shown that he was bleeding inside his brain.
According to Jaciel, the bleed started a day earlier. He'd returned home from Friday's practice with a slight headache.
"I had no idea at the time," he said. "If anything, I was mostly sore, just like everyone else. Even when I got up the next morning (Saturday), the headache was gone."
Fast forward a few hours later, by the time Jaciel was getting loaded onto the helicopter, his mother, along with one of her friends were in the car and headed to Utah.
When asked what was going through her mind at this time, Adriana responded, "I have no idea. ... I don't remember much about the drive down. The only thing I can recall even right now is talking to the doctors and giving the anesthesiologists permission to begin surgery. I was in complete shock."
Two and a half hours later, when she arrived at Primary Children's Hospital, Jaciel was out of emergency surgery, but Adriana's nightmare was far from over.
Minutes after walking through the hospital's front doors, she received overwhelming news, the kind that no mother ever wishes to hear.
"I was told by one of the doctors that Jaciel might not make through the night,"she said. "It was at that moment my entire world came crashing down."
Fortunately, after having a two-hour craniotomy surgery to remove part of the skull so a surgeon could fix the brain, Jaciel got through his first night in the hospital without any complications.
"That was such a huge relief," Adriana said. "We knew Jaciel was strong and that he was fighting, but knowing that he was still with us that next morning (Sunday) gave everyone the hope we needed."
The family had received its first form of good news since arriving at the hospital. And just a few hours later, more followed.
According to Adriana, Jaciel showed his first sign of improvement late Sunday night after they noticed he was moving his fingers ever so slightly.
"Watching that was like watching a miracle," she said. "Just hours before he had started doing that, the doctors told us that because he was suffering from a traumatic brain injury, they weren't sure if he was ever going to be able to walk or talk again."
However, Jaciel continued to get better.
By Monday morning, at 10:23 a.m., not only was he awake from his coma, but soon he started showing signs of his old self again.
"According to my mom, one of the first things I did once I woke up was started telling jokes," Jaciel said with a small chuckle. "Before that, I named off everyone who was in the room with me."
It was at that moment Adriana knew she had her son back.
THE ROAD AHEAD
According to Jaciel, he was in the hospital for nearly 30 days before being released.
"I arrived Saturday, Aug. 17, and didn't come home for the first time until Sunday, Sept. 15," he said.
When asked how he felt about returning to Rock Springs, Jaciel responded, "It was the best feeling ever."
"One of the best parts about coming home was the welcome home party my family threw for me. That was the first time since the accident that I got to see all of my closest friends and family members. That whole day was special."
As for Adriana, she had a similar response after being asked how it felt to see her son walk through the front door again.
"Oh my goodness, it was so emotional," she said. "Outside of my kids being born, it was the greatest day of my entire life."
Just as the family was starting to get settled, four days later, they were back on Interstate 80 headed to the hospital for another surgery. This time, the scheduled procedure was to reattach the large chunk of skull the doctors removed on the day of Jaciel's arrival.
"I really wasn't all that nervous," Jaciel said. "I knew having surgery again got me one step closer to putting the whole accident behind me."
Not only did everything go smoothly, but after only three days of recovering in the hospital, Jaciel was back in Rock Springs, this time for good.
"That was a huge relief for me," he said. "Knowing that I didn't have to go back."
Despite recovering from his second surgery in a little over a month, it wasn't long before Jaciel was back up on his feet.
"I came home on Sept. 22 and felt good enough to go to school on Sept. 30," he said.
When asked what the best part about returning to school was, Jaciel responded, "Just knowing that I could go back."
"For over a month, all I could do was lay in bed and watch TV. Once I started getting pieces of my life back, that was a great feeling."
Although things were finally looking up for Jaciel, it took time before he could get back to his normal routine.
According to Adriana, Jaciel required three months of both speech and physical therapy before he could fully speak and have full function of his basic motor skills.
"That was a long and difficult process, but it was worth every minute," Jaciel said. "When I first started going to physical therapy in the hospital, I could only walk maybe one mile per hour. By the end of December, after I completed all of my sessions, I was running over 12 mph on the treadmill."
Jaciel also added, that during his time in the hospital, he had to have occupational therapy a few times a week. When he returned home, he focused on speech and physical therapy.
During this time, Jaciel worked to get his body right, and by the time he returned to school, he had to ease himself back in.
"That was another slow process," he said. "My first day back I only went to one class. It wasn't until after Christmas break when I started putting in full days."
According to Jaciel, that's also around the time he started to feel like his old self again.
"I'm just taking everything day by day and am starting to focus on the future," he said. "Here soon, it's going to be time for me to start planning where I want to go to college and figure out what I want to study when I get there."
Even after his traumatic accident and all of the surgeries he was forced to through, Jaciel still maintains a solid 3.8 GPA.
"I really pride myself on that," he said. "School has always been important to me."
As for his football career, despite receiving even more difficult news, Jaciel's spirits remain high.
"It was hard to accept when the doctors told me I had to stay away from playing contact sports," he said. "However, after thinking about my future long-term, the most important thing is my safety."
Although Jaciel won't be out on the field with his teammates any longer, that doesn't mean he won't be close. According to Jaciel, come next football season, he plans on being a team manager.
"I'm really excited about that," he said. "It's going to be different, but at the same time, managing will allow me to hold on to that special connection I have with the game."
When it comes to the support the Granados family received during Jaciel's recovery, Adriana couldn't say enough good things.
"It was absolutely amazing," she said. "Words cannot explain how grateful we are for all the love and support Jaciel and the rest of our family received during that difficult time.
"Every day, we received so many phone calls and text messages from people, including the school, saying that they were wishing us well and that they were praying for us. We truly can't thank everyone enough. The entire community was amazing."
