ROCK SPRINGS -- Former Rock Springs High School graduate and standout athlete Seth Hymas is moving on to the next level.
On Wednesday, June 17, Hymas signed to continue his track and field career with Minot State University.
"It's a great honor," Hymas said. "I've worked extremely hard to get to this point and I'm excited for what's to come."
The former high school standout first joined the sport back in seventh grade and continued to excel from there.
This past winter, during his final season of indoor track, Hymas broke three school records, two of which were previously his.
He currently holds the school indoor record in the long jump, 55-meter hurdles, and 60-meter hurdles.
"I think it's really cool," Hymas said about his records. "Looking back on it now, my whole high school career turned out better than I ever thought it would. I can't thank my coaches and my teammates enough. With their help, I have continued to progress each year and now have the opportunity to compete at the next level."
Upon arriving on campus next fall, the soon-to-be Beaver said his main focus is to keep doing what he has already been doing.
"I'm going to work hard every day so I can keep progressing," he said. "If I do that, I know I'm putting my team in the best possible position to be successful. All of that starts by listening to the coaches."
Just like on the track, when it comes to the classroom, Hymas' expectations are just as high.
"For me, showing up to class and getting a good education is just as important as competing," he said.
When asked what he will provide his new team with next season, Hymas responded, "I want to show everyone just how competitive I am and how hard I'm willing to work," he said. "Hopefully I'll be able to push people just like I know they are going to push me. Next to that, I plan on bringing a friendly face."
Throughout his many years of competing, Hymas said his favorite track memory has been "all of it."
"I don't have just one favorite memory," he said. "I've loved it all. Between all of the bus rides and weekends spent hanging out with my friends ... Those are the memories that will last a lifetime."
Next to all of the long hours, including all of the blood, sweat and tears he has poured into the sport over the years, Hymas said he's thankful for everything track has given him back in return.
"I'm fortunate to say that throughout my career I've built so many friendships and have made so many great memories. For that I am extremely thankful."
While attending Minot State, Hymas plans on studying business administration.
