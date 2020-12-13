GREEN RIVER -- The Flaming Gorge Classic basketball tournament is set to tip off on Friday, Dec. 17, and will conclude on Saturday, Dec. 18. Spectators will not be allowed to attend the games except for parents of the players. Face coverings will be required.
See the Flaming Gorge Classic schedule, along with other Wolves schedules, with the “New health orders mean less space for spectators” story at rocketminer.com.
