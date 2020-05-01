GREEN RIVER -- Each year the best athletes from southwest Wyoming are nominated for the Southwest District Senior Student Athletes of the Year Awards.
Seniors are nominated based on their athletic achievements, academic success, and leadership in their school and community.
The two nominations for the 2019-20 school year from Green River High School are Madelyn Heiser and Payton Tucker.
"It's a great honor," Heiser said. "Just to even be considered for the award made me really happy. Over the years, I've put a lot of both time and effort into basketball. Being able to see all of that hard work pay off is a great feeling."
Heiser, who averaged a total of 12 points and six assists a game this season for the Wolves, helped lead Green River to an impressive record of 21-6, the team's highest win total in 24 years.
After another outstanding season, Heiser wrapped up her high school career as a two-time all-state selection.
Coach Rick Carroll, who nominated her for this prestigious award, said Madelyn hits all the criteria that the award represents.
"Madelyn is a great student and a great athlete," he said. "She's got tremendous leadership skills and is great member of the community."
When asked about being Heiser's head coach these past few years, he responded, "It's been great. ... Madelyn is a hard worker, and on top of that, she's a great leader. She's done everything she can to help make herself become the best possible athlete that she can be."
Outside of being Heiser's head basketball coach, Carroll also added that he's had the privilege of teaching Madelyn in school.
"Even in the classroom, Madelyn has always been responsible," he said. "She turns everything in and just like on the court, she's always encouraging others to do their best."
During her time at Green River High School, when not showing off her tremendous athleticism, Heiser takes part in both student council and National Honors Society. Even with her busy schedule, she still maintains a 4.0 GPA.
When asked how she would sum up her senior year of basketball, Heiser said, "This year was really fun'"
"It was one where you can't describe it with just one word because it was so much fun and it came with so many memories."
Following graduation, Heiser plans to continue playing basketball. Earlier this year, she signed her national letter of intent to continue her career at Sheridan College.
As for Payton Tucker, another top athlete from Green River, he too leaves behind a lasting legacy.
As one of the top wrestlers in the state, Tucker wrapped up his high school wrestling career as a three-time state champion and a three-time all-state selection for the Wolves.
This past winter, wrestling at 182 pounds, Tucker closed out his final year in green and white with an impressive record of 38-2.
When asked why Tucker deserved the nomination for Southwest District Senior Student Athlete of the Year, wrestling coach Josh Wisniewsk responded, "When our athletic director (Tony Beardsley) asked me who I wanted to nominate, my first thought was Payton."
"Not only did Payton have another fantastic season, but he finished the year with his third-straight title, his third regional title, and his third Ron Thon Title."
Wisniewski added, "Next to winning almost every tournament this year, Payton has also proven to be a great leader and a great student," he said. "I'm excited to see what the future holds for him."
When it comes to performing off the mat, Tucker has also proven to be a great football player.
Although the team had a tough season this past fall, Tucker made sure his presence on the field was known each week. As the Wolves starting middle linebacker, he averaged just over 18 tackles a game and finished his senior year leading the team with a total of 146 tackles.
During this time, Tucker had 10 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, one interception and one blocked kick. By the time the season came to an end, not only did he earn first-team all-state, but he was also selected to represent the South in the 2020 Shrine Bowl.
Between doing everything that's required to be a great athlete, Tucker also makes the time to maintain a 3.0 GPA in the classroom. During his free time, he likes to help out around the community by volunteering at local youth sports camps.
"I really enjoy that," he said. "Just knowing that I can help out and be a mentor to some of the younger guys is very rewarding."
Moving forward, Tucker will remain close to home, at least for the next two years as he has signed on to continue his wrestling career at Western Wyoming Community College.
