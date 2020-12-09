Wyoming Coaches Association logo

GREEN RIVER — Leaders from around the state were voted on by their peers to determine the Coaches of the Year from the 2020 fall season. Top coaches on the list from Sweetwater County included Farson-Eden’s Marvin Applequist for leading the state championship six-man football team and Green River’s Colleen Seiloff for leading the Wolves to the top spot in state swimming and diving.

Football

1A six-man: Marvin Applequist, Farson-Eden

1A 11-man: Mark Bullington, Southeast

2A: Dale Anderson, Lyman

3A: Matt McFadden, Cody

4A: Chad Goff, Cheyenne East

Football assistant

Lance Hofland, Upton/Sundance

Jim Talich, Cody

Boys cross-country

2A: Tim Maze, Tongue River

3A: Kevin Green, Lander

4A: Jeff Brazil, Jackson

Boys golf

2A: Brandon Deromedi, Thermopolis

3A: Ben Hoffman, Worland

4A: Kaelee Saner, Sheridan

Boys tennis

Buddy Johnson, Kelly Walsh

Volleyball

1A: Bill Thompson, Cokeville

2A: Chelsey Blasczyk, Sundance

3A: Diana Tims, Mountain View

4A: Jill Stucky, Laramie

Volleyball assistant

Kim Niemann, Cody

Girls cross-country

2A: Tim Maze, Tongue River

3A: Maggie Kirkham, Cody

4A: Jeff Brazil, Jackson

Girls golf

2A: Lisa Dutton, Sundance

3A: Craig Lundberg, Lovell

4A: Kameron Hunter, Thunder Basin

Girls tennis

Karen Clark, Cheyenne Central

Girls swimming and diving

3A: Colleen Seiloff, Green River

4A: Tom Hundson, Laramie

Fall junior high or middle school

Tim Albin, Wright

Nicole Williams, Glenrock

