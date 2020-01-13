ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Miners 14U Bantam Hockey Team split with Jackson Hole this weekend at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. In Saturday morning’s game, the Miners completed the comeback, scoring two goals in the final minute to beat the Moose 3-2. Later that afternoon, the Moose returned the favor and beat the Miners by a narrow 2-1.
Following the two-game split, the Miners jumped into first place in their division standings with 23 points. In 16 games played, Rock Springs has 11 wins, four losses and one tie.
